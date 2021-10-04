Advocates press to protect voting rights of Mass. inmates

But they often get shut out of elections in droves — an estimated 7,000 to 9,000 people in Massachusetts every state election, said Kristina Mensik, of the National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls.

Too many inmates, too many guards, and too many corrections officers don’t realize that incarcerated people remain eligible to vote as long as they are not serving time for a felony conviction, the coalition said at a news conference. That means those in jail for misdemeanor convictions or civil commitments, or those awaiting trial, are legally allowed to cast ballots.

Massachusetts lawmakers and prisoner advocates launched a campaign Monday to ensure that inmates are allowed to exercise their right to vote, calling for an end to “jail-based disenfranchisement.”

Advertisement

“This is de facto disenfranchisement, stripping thousands of Massachusetts residents annually from their right to vote,” said state Senator Adam Hinds, a Pittsfield Democrat. “And it’s very much a racial justice issue that is disproportionately taking political power from Black communities and other communities of color that are already over-policed and over-incarcerated.”

Hinds and state representatives Liz Miranda and Chynah Tyler have filed a jail-based voting bill that will be heard by the state Senate later this week.

“When Black citizens in Massachusetts are arrested and detained at eight times the rate of white citizens, we know that this is an issue that disproportionately impacts our communities,” said Miranda, a Boston Democrat. “It is literally, and not just figuratively, impacting our communities by stripping away political power.”

That disproportionate impact is felt deeply “in communities like Roxbury, Dorchester, Lowell and Lawrence, like Boston and like New Bedford, like Fall River and all across the Commonwealth,” Miranda said.

Keeda Haynes, of the Sentencing Project, a Washington D.C.-based research and advocacy center working to reduce the use of incarceration in the United States, said the legislation is important to the election process, to disenfranchised communities, and to individual dignity.

Advertisement

“Individuals incarcerated in jails who are eligible to vote are just as much a part of our democratic process as anyone else,” Haynes said at the news conference.

Danielle Allen, a Harvard professor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, called the bill “fundamentally important.”

“Massachusetts should stand strong in anchoring that front-line commitment to getting everybody who has the right to vote access to the ballot,” Allen said. “That should be the standard everywhere and we should drive that for the country.”

In 2000, Massachusetts voters approved a constitutional amendment banning people incarcerated on felony convictions from voting in state elections.

Concrete fixes to the problem “are totally within reach for us to do this week,” said state Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz.

“If we say on paper that people have the right to vote, but we see in practice that that right is about as real as it was for Black voters in the Jim Crow South, we have to do something about it,” Chang-Diaz said.

Jails and prisons could become automatic voter-registration sites. State prisons could be required to provide voter registration “the day someone walks free,” she said.

“We’re protecting voting rights, but we’re also expanding ballot access,” Chang-Diaz said.

Sheriffs and prison officials would play a role by providing ballot applications to eligible inmates, along with candidate information, dates, and deadlines, said Mensik, who moderated Monday’s news conference.

Advertisement

Last week was the first time in Massachusetts that legislation on jail-based voting advanced out of committee to be voted on by the entire Senate, Mensik said.

“Senate leadership is paying attention to this issue and prioritizing equity in our elections,” she said.

Inmates’ rights advocates said the legislation sends an important message to “folks on the inside.”

“I think it makes people feel that their voice matters, that they are still part of society” and that the law is on their side, said Elizabeth Matos, executive director of Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts.

Matos did not participate in Monday’s news conference, but applauded the effort.

“It doesn’t make sense to not facilitate access to the ballot if there really is a right to vote,” she said. “We should be doing all we can.”

The ACLU of Massachusetts agreed.

“Our democracy works best when all eligible voters can cast their ballot freely and fairly,” said Rahsaan Hall, the ACLU’s racial justice program director. “Massachusetts legislators should listen to impacted people leading these efforts and do all they can to improve access to the polls for eligible incarcerated voters to ensure no one is disenfranchised.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.