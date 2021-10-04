After a rainy Monday, expect sunshine and 70-degree temperatures for the second half of the workweek

A stalled out frontal boundary with cool air to the north and milder air to the south is the reason for our latest round of rain. By the time all is said and done, most areas will have seen one to two inches of precipitation with some isolated areas perhaps approaching three. This just continues the trend of wet weather, which started in July and hasn’t really abated.

An inch or more of rain fell across much of the region in the past 24 hours.

A quick check at the rain gauge this afternoon shows a solid inch of precipitation from our latest rainstorm, which arrived last evening. Some of the rain had been heavy. The clouds, drizzle, and cool temperatures will continue through the evening before another round of steadier and heavier rainfall arrives overnight and into the early Tuesday morning.

A stuck front shown in alternation blue and red south of New England is responsible for Monday's rainfall. NOAA

The low pressure, which will bring our overnight rain, goes out to sea Tuesday morning but the atmosphere won’t dry out immediately. There may be some brightening before the sun sets Tuesday evening, yet I really think we will have to wait until Wednesday to enjoy a nice day.

A new area of rainfall crosses southern New England Monday night and early Tuesday. TropicalTidbits

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday actually look pretty awesome, with plenty of sunshine and temperature readings well above average in the low and even a middle 70s Thursday afternoon. High pressure will build and protect the region from any rainfall while keeping temperatures significantly above typical October readings.

Readings will be mild for the second half of the workweek. NOAA

On Saturday a frontal system will push south from the northern New England coastline, ushering in cooler and more seasonable air. Temperatures will hold in the 60s on that day.

There are some questions about Sunday and Monday of the upcoming holiday weekend. I don’t think it will be as sunny as the end of this week, but we may escape rainfall with the bulk of any upcoming moisture remaining south of New England. I don’t want to get too excited yet because in this pattern, it just seems like every time it looks like rain is going to miss us, it doesn’t.