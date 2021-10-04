Baseball in a time of war

As a boy, Agnew lived and breathed the Red Sox, a team hoping to start an improbable postseason run this week, but the Red Sox of his youth won nothing.

“I was 6,” he said. “We sat in back of first base. They played the Tigers, beat ‘em, 5-4. Jackie Jensen hit a home run.”

Darrell Agnew grew up in Quincy and remembers, like it was yesterday, when his father took him to his first Red Sox game at Fenway Park. The grass was a vibrant green that took a little boy’s breath away.

Agnew joined the Air Force and thought he hit the lottery when he was assigned to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. It was like a country club. Sandy beaches. He got to play golf on his days off.

But there was a war on and, in April of 1967, he found himself in Vietnam, where there were no days off. He was 21 years old, a dog handler. He and his German shepherd, Winston, patrolled the perimeter of the base at Phan Rang.

The handlers and their dogs were the first line of defense, canaries in a coal mine. When the enemy attacked, they were most vulnerable. Agnew did overnight shifts, 10 hours, seven days a week. When you’re young, far from home, alone in the dark, afraid, knowing that every step could be your last, it’s an unspeakable loneliness.

Some nights, it rained sideways in Vietnam. His poncho was useless. He couldn’t sit on the ground for a rest, because it was soaked, not to mention the snakes.

The rations, out of a can, were so bad even Winston wouldn’t eat them.

“The only good thing that happened that year was October,” Darrell Agnew said. “The Red Sox, the Impossible Dream.”

Against all odds, the 1967 Red Sox put together their first winning season since 1958, and made it to their first World Series since 1946, the year Agnew was born. Their ace was Jim Lonborg.

The World Series games were broadcast on the Armed Forces Vietnam Network.

“The games started at 3 in the morning,” Agnew said. “I had an earpiece for my little transistor radio. It’s hard to explain the emotions I felt. Listening to the Red Sox play in the World Series, in the middle of a war. I felt so alive, rooting for Lonborg and the Sox. To this day, I get very emotional recalling it.”

The Red Sox did not survive the St. Louis Cardinals, losing in seven games, but Agnew survived the war. He came home, got a college degree, got married, raised a daughter, and had a long, successful career as a private investigator.

Over the years, he shared his story, listening to the Red Sox chase the Impossible Dream in the middle of a war, with a few friends, including Kevin McKenna, who runs a nonprofit, Prom Angels, that puts on proms for kids with disabilities. They had a fund-raiser for Prom Angels at Pembroke Country Club last Friday.

McKenna and his wife Hope had become friendly with Lonborg, now retired after a long postbaseball career as a dentist in Scituate, when Lonborg and his wife Rosemary volunteered for a program that helps families with children facing serious illnesses.

As a boy, McKenna was at Fenway with his father for Game 2 of the 1967 World Series, watching Lonborg shut out the Cardinals with a complete game one-hitter. He told Lonborg Agnew’s story, and Lonborg was all in.

“How’d you like to play golf with Jim Lonborg?” McKenna asked Agnew.

On Friday, Agnew and Lonborg played a round of golf together, and inevitably the talk drifted back 54 years, to when Lonborg unwittingly helped a young kid from Quincy get through a war simply by playing baseball.

As they were about to tee off, Agnew warned Lonborg he might get emotional.

“Don’t worry, Darrell,” Lonborg replied, patting him on the back. “I’ll get you through the day.”









Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.