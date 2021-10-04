Block Island’s iconic ‘Atlantic Inn’ is for sale

“After doing this for 30 years, it’s time we step away and make some more time for each other,” said owner Brad Marthens. He and his wife, Anne Marthens, took over the Atlantic Inn in the fall of 1994.

The Atlantic Inn, where flocks of tourists race off the ferry up to the hilltop Victorian home and rolling lawns overlook the ocean, was listed in September for $9.75 million.

Block Island's iconic Atlantic Inn, which has ocean views and an award-winning restaurant, was listed for sale for $9.75 million. Lila Delman Compass

They had never run an inn or lived on an island before they took their life savings to purchase the 21-room hilltop building that had been built in 1879 for $1.1 million. In September 1994, they finished signing the papers from selling their home in Cheshire, Connecticut inside their lawyer’s office and drove directly to the ferry. Their car was loaded with what they could carry.

“It’s very emotional for us. And we are hoping that it continues to be what we’ve built over the years,” Marthens, who was 35 when he and his wife took over the inn, told the Globe Monday. According to an article in The New York Times in 1995, he was a former advertising executive for Times Mirror cable television. “The thing with these things is that to keep it, you have to have someone to pass it down to that is willing to take it and put in the work it needs and that it deserves.”

Advertisement

“Block Island is our home. We are not leaving. We love it here. And someday, not anytime soon, we are going to plant ourselves here. We’ll still be here,” he said.

Since the mid-1990s, the Atlantic Inn has become one of the most beloved destinations on Block Island. Its water views held picturesque outdoor weddings under white tents and twinkling lights and became a go-to spot for romantic summer getaways.

Advertisement

Block Island's iconic Atlantic Inn. Lila Delman Compass

Restaurant 1879 has won awards of excellence by Wine Spectator for its wine list, earned accolades for their tapas like the pepita crusted salmon crudo with pomegranate seeds finished with an orange aioli or their confit rabbit leg with smoked corn spoon bread, roasted blackberry compote finished with fried vidalia onion petals.

The sale of the property will also include The Rose House, which was built in 1870, and has six bedrooms, two baths; and the Pigeon Coop with two bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths.

Marthens said this past summer was “busy and successful,” despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that while the pandemic “didn’t help” staffing and supply shortages, it wasn’t the reason why they put the 22,774 square-foot property on the market.

“We have a really great team and formula. It was just time,” he said.

Columbus Day weekend will be the last of the 2021 season, he said. But Marthens said they are already planning on opening for next season unless the property is sold.

Block Island's iconic Atlantic Inn is for sale. Lila Delman Compass

















Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.