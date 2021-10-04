City Year Greater Boston taps Boston school administrator as executive director

Monica Roberts, the chief of family engagement and community advancement for the Boston Public Schools, will become the next executive director for City Year Greater Boston, the community-service nonprofit announced on Monday.
Roberts has been leading family engagement at the school system for six years, a role that involves working on partnerships, constituent services, and helping parents and guardians register their children for school.
“Monica has been a champion of education equity and youth development efforts in our community and will bring that passion and commitment to the great work of City Year Greater Boston,” said Joe Nedder, chief operations officer at Edelman Financial Engines and board chair of City Year Greater Boston, in a statement.
Her new job still will keep Roberts involved with the BPS. City Year AmeriCorps members volunteer at 21 schools in Boston and Everett as tutors, mentors, and role models, reaching more than 12,000 students. One of their signature efforts has been getting chronically absent students to attend school. Roberts will begin her new position on Nov. 15.
“This is an incredible opportunity to join a talented team of professionals dedicated to advancing equitable outcomes for the young people in my hometown and continue this work that is so very important to me,” Roberts said in a statement.
Roberts, a BPS alumna, has a Bachelor of Arts from Brandeis University and a master’s degree in political science and business management from Boston College, and holds a superintendent’s license.
“A BPS graduate and powerful community leader, Monica reminds us of the incredible potential of each of our students, and the work Boston Public Schools does to produce successful citizens of the world,” Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement.
