City Year Greater Boston taps Boston school administrator as executive director

Monica Roberts, the chief of family engagement and community advancement for the Boston Public Schools, will become the next executive director for City Year Greater Boston, the community-service nonprofit announced on Monday.

Roberts has been leading family engagement at the school system for six years, a role that involves working on partnerships, constituent services, and helping parents and guardians register their children for school.

“Monica has been a champion of education equity and youth development efforts in our community and will bring that passion and commitment to the great work of City Year Greater Boston,” said Joe Nedder, chief operations officer at Edelman Financial Engines and board chair of City Year Greater Boston, in a statement.