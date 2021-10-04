Dartmouth man killed after being pinned under skid steer

An 80-year-old Dartmouth man died Friday after he became trapped under a Mustang skid steer in what authorities say was an accident, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The machine was jacked off the ground as Leslie Dewars was making repairs, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. The machine “appears to have slid off a small piece of wood which was placed under the right front block,” and fell onto Dewar, the statement said.