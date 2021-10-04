Governor McKee’s COVID-19 approval rating dips

Happy Monday! I’m Dan McGowan and I’m not ashamed to admit that I was asleep by halftime last night. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 193.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 715,688 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 304 (on Friday)

Test-positive rate: 1.8 percent

Currently hospitalized: 122

Total deaths: 2,838

Advertisement

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

As Governor Dan McKee wrestled with a mask mandate for public schools and a vaccine requirement for health care workers, his COVID-19 approval rating took a slight hit.

A new survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States shows that 51.7 percent of Rhode Islanders approve of the way McKee is handling the pandemic. That’s down from 59.6 percent in June.

The consortium, which includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, has now polled residents in every state on what they think of their governors 14 times since April 2020.

McKee’s 51.7 percent approval rating is still better than Gina Raimondo’s 40.3 percent approval the month before she left office to become President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary, but it’s lower than Raimondo’s approval at any point in 2020.

McKee also ranks second-lowest among governors in New England, behind only Maine Governor Janet Mills, whose COVID-19 approval rating is 50.9 percent. Here’s a breakdown of the region’s governors.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R): 69.4 percent

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R): 64.1 percent

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D): 62.2 percent

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R): 56.4 percent

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee (D): 51.7 percent

Maine Governor Janet Mills (D): 50.9 percent

The national average approval rating for governors is 45.1 percent, the lowest it has been since the consortium started polling at the beginning of the pandemic.

Advertisement

The most recent online survey of 328 Rhode Islanders was conducted between Aug. 26 and Sept. 27.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Despite being given more than five weeks’ advance notice, 92 health care facilities were not able to meet the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline for health care workers on Friday and have requested a 30-day extension. Read more.

⚓ The Rhode Island Political Cooperative is again facing criticism over the social media posts of one of its state legislative candidates. Read more.

⚓ Attention, developers: This prime parcel of land in the Port of Galilee situated across from the ferry to Block Island could be yours to reimagine. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Jennifer Newport, a URI senior majoring in environmental science who is taking on a research project that looks to develop a sustainable drinking water treatment using shells. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Internal state e-mails suggest that anti-masking activists are having a significant impact on Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s administration, which has resisted full compliance with federal guidance that students should wear masks at school even if they’ve been vaccinated. Read more.

⚓ Baseball has the perfect story: a one-game playoff between the Red Sox and the Yankees. Read more.

⚓ Columnist Dan Shaughnessy writes that “seeing Brady beat the Patriots was like seeing Paul McCartney and Wings playing the Cavern Club in Liverpool.” Read more.

Advertisement

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ All four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation will be at Central Falls City Hall at 10 a.m. to recognize the team that ran the census campaign last year.

⚓ The Special Commission on Reapportionment (redistricting) meets at 6 p.m. at Woonsocket High School.

⚓ The Providence Housing Crisis Task Force holds its first meeting at 5 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

My latest column

Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune has a realistic path to becoming the city’s first Black and first female mayor. It’s time to learn how to correctly pronounce her name. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick and I discuss the key factors in Tuesday’s primary for the special election in Senate District 3. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.