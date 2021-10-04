High school coach refutes ‘fake’ athletic recruit claim as defense rests in ‘Varsity Blues’ trial

Bowen, who coached Johnny Wilson from sixth grade through high school at the Menlo School in Atherton, Calif., told jurors in Boston’s federal court that he was an exceptionally fast swimmer who completed challenging sets without stopping and never complained. He said he recommended him to one of USC’s coaches and jokingly took credit when Wilson made the team.

“I wouldn’t say shocked, but a little surprised,” said Jack Bowen, a defense witness called to rebut allegations that Wilson’s father, John B. Wilson, paid a California college admissions consultant $220,000 to have his son admitted to USC in 2014 as a water polo recruit.

A California high school water polo coach testified Monday in the college admissions bribery trial that he was “a little surprised” when Johnny Wilson was accepted to the University of Southern California as an athletic recruit but believed he would eventually be an asset to the team.

Bowen was the last witness called by the defense, which rested its case after 14 days of testimony in the trial of Wilson, 62, of Lynnfield, founder of Hyannis Port Capital, a real estate investment firm, and Gamal Abdelaziz, 64, of Las Vegas, a former Wynn Resorts executive.

Abdelaziz is accused of paying $300,000 to William “Rick” Singer, the admissions consultant who masterminded the nationwide cheating and bribery scheme, to help get his daughter admitted to USC in 2018 as a fake basketball recruit, even though she never made her high school varsity team.

Wilson is accused of paying Singer to get his son into USC in 2014, then wiring him $1 million in 2018 to have his twin daughters admitted to Harvard University and Stanford University as fake sailing recruits. Singer was cooperating with the FBI and IRS when the 2018 payments were made and had agreed to record conversations with his clients.

Fifty-seven people have been charged in the case, known as “Operation Varsity Blues,” and 46 have pleaded guilty. One parent was pardoned by former president Donald Trump.

US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton told jurors they will hear closing arguments Wednesday in the case, with deliberations slated to begin Thursday.

During opening statements, defense lawyers told jurors that the parents believed they had made legitimate donations to the schools and were duped by Singer, who has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing. Wilson received a thank you note from USC for a $100,000 donation to the men’s water polo team. The money was funneled through a charitable foundation created by Singer.

Prosecutors allege that USC’s former water polo coach, Jovan Vavic, accepted more than $200,000 in bribes from Singer, including nearly $120,000 for his sons’ private school tuition payments, in exchange for flagging applicants as water polo recruits. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. Prosecutors allege that he submitted a fake athletic profile for Johnny Wilson, fabricating his athletic achievements so a USC subcommittee would approve his admission as a walk-on.

On Monday, Bowen agreed that Johnny Wilson’s athletic profile was deceptive. The resume included false accolades but also failed to list honors that Johnny Wilson had earned, he said.

Bowen said he didn’t think Johnny Wilson was skilled enough to have an immediate impact on the team but “given his speed and water polo IQ” could have an impact eventually, perhaps as a junior or senior.

Also Monday, a former USC water polo player bolstered the defense’s claims that Johnny Wilson was an active member of the team, except when he suffered a concussion, until he left at the end of the season.

James Walters, who played varsity as a freshman in 2014 and captained the team for three years, testified that Johnny Wilson practiced with the team regularly and was injured in the pool in late August 2014. He said he saw him being escorted from the pool area “with sunglasses on and a hoodie,” apparently to protect him from the glare of the lights.

Walters told jurors that his roommate drove Wilson to the hospital after an athletic trainer tended to him.

Walters said he recalled the incident vividly, noting that later that night he helped his roommate clean his car because Johnny Wilson had vomited on the door, a classic symptom of a concussion. He said Johnny Wilson returned to practice after recovering and he saw him supporting the team, along with other redshirts, by filming games and performing other tasks.

His testimony echoed that of another former player, who was Johnny Wilson’s college roommate, and testified that he was an active member of the team except when he was briefly sidelined by a concussion.

The players’ testimony contradicts that of Casey Moon, an assistant water polo coach at USC, who testified that he never saw Johnny Wilson after the team’s first practice and believed he wasn’t interested in playing.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.