Lifespan, Care New England revise merger application with R.I. regulators

For decades, Lifespan Corp. and Care New England have been competitors in a relatively small market. They’ve attempted to merge several times in the past, with no success. But after mounting pressure from former governor Gina M. Raimondo’s administration and ramifications from the COVID-19 pandemic, the two came together again with a vision for a word-class integrated health system, in partnership with Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School.

PROVIDENCE — The executives at Rhode Island’s two largest health care systems have revised and resubmitted their Hospital Conversion Act application at the request of regulators. The application seeks approval of a proposed merger between Lifespan Corporation and Care New England Health System.

The health care systems announced Monday that their applications to state regulators and to the Federal Trade Commission were resubmitted on Friday after the FTC, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office, and the Rhode Island state health department had follow-up questions about applications that were submitted in April.

The attorney general’s office told the Globe Monday that the merger application had not yet been deemed complete.

Eight months ago, executives signed a definitive agreement to merge. In the definitive agreement, Brown had committed to providing a minimum of $125 million over five years in support of the development. Brown will participate on the governing board of the newly merged system and play a key role in integrating medical education and research with clinical practice across the combined system’s hospitals.

“We anticipate completing responses to the FTC’s information request over the coming weeks, having submitted many thousands of pages of information to the FTC to date, with more to come,” wrote Raina Smith, a Care New England spokeswoman, in a press release Monday.

Smith did not detail what follow up questions regulators had on the systems’ applications, and Dr. James E. Fanale, president and CEO of Care New England, and Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, president and CEO of Lifespan, would not answer questions from the press. But in an exclusive interview with The Boston Globe in July, the two confirmed that they were looking to complete all the necessary filings to all regulatory parties by “mid-to-late September.”

Lifespan owns the Rhode Island, the Miriam, Hasbro Children’s, Newport, and Bradley hospitals and is known for its work in neurology, cardiology, orthopedics, pediatrics, and cancer treatment and care. Care New England owns Women & Infants, Kent, and Butler hospitals and has expertise in family medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, neonatology, and adult psychiatry.

Executives said previously that they hope the integrated system will have a full array of complementary medical specialties and biomedical research to remain on the leading edge of treatment and therapies, according to the announcement.

