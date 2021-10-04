Man, woman hospitalized after gas station burglary, chase, and car crash early Monday in Billerica

Officers arrived within three minutes of the alarm sounding, police said, and saw that the front glass door had been smashed so the prowler could gain entry.

Billerica police, in a statement posted to Facebook, said the chaotic episode unfolded around 3:55 a.m. when police responded to a commercial alarm at Speedway Gas Station located at 192 Boston Road. An unknown male suspect, police said, was reportedly stealing items from the store.

A man allegedly busted into a closed gas station early Monday in Billerica and then led police on a car chase that came to an end when the suspect’s vehicle crashed near an apartment complex, sending the male party and his female passenger to the hospital, authorities said.

Police also spotted the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene at a “high rate of speed” northbound on Boston Road towards Lowell, the statement said.

Authorities pursued the car, police said, and noticed “multiple damaged residential trash receptacles and garbage in the roadway along the path the suspect vehicle had fled.”

Then things came to a head near The Point at 3 North apartment complex located at 71 Boston Road, according to the statement.

“Officers came upon the suspect vehicle, which had apparently crashed into a telephone pole on the southbound side of the roadway,” police said. “Officers observed multiple electrical transmission wires that were suspended by the telephone pole now coming down just over the crashed vehicle.”

Police said the suspect vehicle suffered heavy damage from the crash, and that two people were trapped inside the car.

“The roadway was immediately shut down and the scene secured while Billerica Fire emergency crews and EMS personnel were dispatched to assist with the extrication of the occupants,” the statement said. “National Grid was also summoned to the scene to assist with the downed power lines.”

The male driver and female passenger were extricated from the vehicle after about 40 minutes, the statement said, and both had sustained “unknown injuries.” They were taken to Lahey Clinic for treatment. Their conditions weren’t immediately available later Monday morning.

“At this time the incident is under investigation by the Billerica Police, along with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS),” the statement said. “No further information is available at this time.”

Police didn’t immediately identify the driver of the vehicle or his female passenger, nor did they say what charges would be filed in connection with the case.

A request for further comment was sent Monday to a Billerica police spokesman.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

