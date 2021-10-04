North Andover man faces drunk driving charge after crashing pickup truck outside of Pelham, N.H., police station

A North Andover man was arrested and charged with drunk driving early Monday morning when he crashed his pickup truck outside of the Pelham, N.H. police station and attempted to flee, police said.

Joseph Waelter, 51, was navigating through a traffic circle when his truck hopped the road barrier and crashed onto a stretch of grass known as the Village Green before colliding with a road sign, a tree, and a rock, according to a statement from Pelham police.

An officer working in the station heard a loud crash outside at around 1:48 a.m. and found Waelter attempting to drive away in his wrecked 2008 Ford F350, according to the statement.