Patriots fan ‘Schwartzy’ goes viral after sharing her thoughts on Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough as a Buccaneer

The words of “Schwartzy” were the talk of the town on the night Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed up at Foxborough to play his old team.
As part of the pregame show, New England Patriots fan Kathy Schwartz appeared on Sunday Night Football to give her thoughts about Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium, and she didn’t mince her words.
“I’ll cheer for him when he comes out,” she was quoted as saying. “But after that, nah. I want some sacks. I want to see our frigging linebackers just pummel them and punish him.”
The 51-year-old Ashland resident knows football well: she played for the Boston Militia and New England Intensity, and currently serves as an announcer for the Boston Renegades. A photo of her sitting in her 1977 Dodge Royal Monaco station wagon appeared on TV. “That is my tailgating vehicle, lovingly called ‘The Beast,’” she said in a phone interview.
Although she spells her nickname “Schwartzie,” it was misspelled as “Schwartzy” on the broadcast, she said.
For Schwartzy from Ashland.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 4, 2021
Patriots Nation 🤝 @man_dammn pic.twitter.com/8LdqHVc8uB
In the photo that was broadcast on Sunday Night Football she’s wearing a custom made Patriots jersey that features her Militia football number, 78, and the name “Schwartzie” on the back.
Schwartz attended the game in Foxborough Sunday night and didn’t know her TV appearance had gone viral until people in the stands told her about it.
“The people around me at the game said, ‘hey Schwartzie, you’re trending.’ I was like ‘nah.’ Then I looked my phone. I was like ‘wow, OK.’”
Schwartz said she was then hit with a deluge of messages from people who saw her on TV. “My phone exploded,” she said.
Schwartz said she was surprised by the amount attention her words received, and she still stands by them.
“Hey, it’s football,” she said. “We’re not having a tea party. Once the whistle blows, it’s on.”
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.