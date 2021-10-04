Police probing fireworks incident at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School football game

“Once we can document circumstances in a more concrete manner we will better be able to assess how we will be proceeding,” Nix wrote.

Police Chief Scott Nix via email confirmed the probe and the fact that fireworks were set off at the game.

Sudbury police have launched an investigation after fireworks were set off during Friday’s football game between Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School and Fitchburg High School, authorities said.

Art Reilly, athletic director at Lincoln-Sudbury, said no one was seriously hurt when the fireworks went off.

“The LS Athletic Department, LS Administration and Sudbury Police are investigating the incident at the football game at LS on Friday evening,” Reilly said via email. “This extremely inappropriate, illegal and dangerous situation is being taken very seriously. LS does not condone this type of behavior and finds it unacceptable.”

Reilly added that Lincoln-Sudbury apologizes “to anyone that was adversely affected by this incident, and are thankful that no one was seriously injured.”

It wasn’t immediately clear who was responsible for setting off the fireworks.

Bella Wong, superintendent of the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional School District, said in a note to students, families and high school staff that five to six fireworks apparently came from the wooded area between Concord Road and behind the bleachers, with approximately nine minutes left in the game, Boston.com reported, citing an earlier report from Boston 25.

Portions of the fireworks landed on the crowd and in the field where the game was taking place, Wong said in the statement, according to the Boston.com report.

Attempts by the Globe to reach Wong for further comment weren’t successful.

The Boston.com report quoted Wong as saying in the note that in addition to “being frightened about one’s safety it also caused some of our visitors to wonder if they were the intentional targets … At the very least I do apologize that your experience on our fields has at all caused you to feel this way.”

This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.