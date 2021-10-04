Providence police search for suspect in weekend homicide, arrest teenager in slaying from February

Diaz and Samuel Corcoran, 29, were parked in the driveway outside Diaz’s apartment house around 12:40 a.m. when someone shot them multiple times, Major David Lapatin said on Monday. Both men were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition, and only Corcoran survived, Lapatin said. He has since been released from the hospital.

Niberto Belete Diaz, 21, was the 20th homicide victim in the city this year, which is fast becoming one of the deadliest years that Providence has seen in more than a decade.

PROVIDENCE — Providence police are searching for a gunman who killed one man and wounded another while the two were sitting in a car in Wanskuck on Sunday.

Investigators were working on leads into what led to the shooting, Lapatin said.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old Providence boy wanted in homicide in February was recently tracked down to Lynn, Massachusetts. Providence Detective Captain Timothy O’Hara said that investigators drew a warrant for the teenager soon after Johnjairo Brito, 19, was shot to death in his driveway on Academy Avenue.

“He’s been on the run since February,” O’Hara said. “We’re not sure who kept him hidden from us.”

With the help of police in Lynn and officers in a fugitive task force for Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the police caught the boy at a house in Lynn, O’Hara said.

The teen was carrying a semi-automatic handgun, though not the weapon used to kill Brito, O’Hara said.

The boy, whose identity was not released because he is a juvenile, is facing gun charges in Massachusetts and will be extradited to Rhode Island to face the murder charge in Family Court. O’Hara said they still don’t know the motive behind Brito’s killing.

The police also arrested a local barber in a violent road-rage incident in Federal Hill that left another driver with a head wound. Timothy Desjardins, 35, is accused of shooting at a man after a confrontation in the parking lot of Walgreens at 333 Atwells Ave. on Sept. 26.

Ramiro Velasquez and his girlfriend told police they were looking for a parking spot when another motorist drove up to them and made comments, according to a police report. Velasquez got out of his car and walked up to the other motorist, who drew a gun and threatened to shoot him, the report said.

Velasquez brushed the gun from his face just as the other man pulled the trigger. The bullet grazed his head.

O’Hara said that several officers who work in the area figured out that the suspect was Desjardins, someone they’d become familiar with.

Desjardins was arrested at the barber shop down the street, where he carrying a different gun -- a .40 caliber handgun with obliterated serial numbers, O’Hara said. Desjardins was arraigned at District Court on multiple felony charges and ordered not to have any contact with Velasquez.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.