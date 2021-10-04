Roof of Waltham building collapses

An unoccupied building in Waltham will face demolition after part of its roof collapsed, fire officials said.

The gaping hole in the roof was discovered by police Monday morning. Waltham Deputy Fire Chief Richard Grant said at 9:05 a.m. police on routine patrol noticed the front door at 200 Moody St. was broken. At first they thought it was vandalism, but when they looked inside they saw the roof had fallen through and the front door glass had been broken by joists that came down from the ceiling, he said.

There were no injuries, as the building “has been unoccupied for several years,” said Grant.