Roof of Waltham building collapses

An unoccupied building in Waltham will face demolition after part of its roof collapsed, fire officials said.
The gaping hole in the roof was discovered by police Monday morning. Waltham Deputy Fire Chief Richard Grant said at 9:05 a.m. police on routine patrol noticed the front door at 200 Moody St. was broken. At first they thought it was vandalism, but when they looked inside they saw the roof had fallen through and the front door glass had been broken by joists that came down from the ceiling, he said.
There were no injuries, as the building “has been unoccupied for several years,” said Grant.
The building at 200 Moody St. was previously home to a gift shop called Aisle 9 and a toy store known as the Construction Site.
Grant estimated that the size of the hole in the roof was 15 by 15 feet.
“It’s right almost in the center of the building,” he said. “As a precaution we shut down the sidewalk and fenced everything off for safety. The building will be razed shortly.”
