Taunton man, 86, held without bail in alleged murder of his wife

The incident, which ended with Dianne Silveira lying dead on their driveway while Edmund Silveira attempted to slice his wrists and throat as police surrounded the home, began with Dianne taking a walk that Sunday morning, according to a State Police report .

A grand jury handed up a first-degree murder indictment against Edmund Silveira last week, according to court records, for allegedly killing his wife, Dianne Silveira, on Aug. 29 at around 8:55 p.m. at their 881 Bay St. home.

The 86-year-old Taunton man accused of fatally shooting his 71-year-old wife in the driveway of their home after he grew suspicious of her having an affair was held without bail after his arraignment Monday in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said.

The report says Edmund Silveira told police in an interview after the incident he had watched from the window as a black pickup truck, which he said was occupied by a man he believed to be having an affair with his wife, drove by while she was out of the home on a walk. Dianne had moved out of the house earlier this year after telling police her husband was deeply paranoid and controlling, but she had returned in June or July, the report said

When Dianne returned from the walk and was not sweating, Edmund Silveira became suspicious, but he did not lash out until his wife answered a phone call from her sister that night, the report said.

Edmund smacked the phone from her hand and pulled out a .22-caliber pistol, firing shots as she ran in terror toward the front door, he told police. Dianne fell backwards onto the driveway after she was struck by a bullet. Edmund said he fired several more times as she lay on the ground, striking her once in the face, according to the report.

A total of nine spent .22-caliber shell casings were found in the driveway and house during the investigation, the report says. Dianne was pronounced dead at Morton Hospital in Taunton.

Immediately after the alleged murder, Edmund Silveira said, he quickly turned the legally-owned gun on himself, but the weapon malfunctioned, according to the report. He then retreated into the home, where he attempted to commit suicide by cutting himself on the neck and one wrist with several knives, he told police.

A SWAT team surrounded the home for hours before a police robot found Edmund unconscious on the kitchen floor. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and medically cleared to be arraigned.

Dianne Silveira had sought help from police on March 19, telling them that “Ed is just not OK, he doesn’t even let me leave to go out for walks nor let me use cellphone because he thinks I’m trying to meet another guy.’

Edmund Silveira was not charged in the incident.

After the March incident, Dianne left to live with her daughter in Connecticut. Then Edmund broke his pelvis and convinced her to come home. A neighbor said she appeared “depressed and petrified” upon her return.

His next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 15.

Material from prior Globe reports was used.

