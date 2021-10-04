Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, dines with her in-laws in East Milton restaurant over the weekend

The day before Tom Brady’s much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium, his wife Gisele Bündchen joined Brady’s family at Novara Restaurant in Milton.
Staff at the restaurant said the Brady family event was quite the gathering, as there were about 60 people in their party.
Lindsey Mills, one of the manager’s of the restaurant, said Gisele dined with Brady’s parents, his sister, and other members of the family.
“They were here enjoying a little family time, and they were very nice,” said Mills. “Tom wasn’t there — he was probably prepping for the game.”
Mills declined to provide further details about their time at the restaurant, out of respect for their privacy.
WCVB-TV reported that the family was celebrating the christening of Brady’s 14-month-old nephew, Jake, who is the son of his sister, Nancy.
Novara Restaurant is located in East Milton Square, in a space that once housed a single-screen movie theater known as the Milton Cinema. In 2015 a group of investors — including Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block fame — transformed the place into Novara, which opened in January 2016.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.