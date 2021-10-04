Using seashells as a sustainable drinking water treatment

Jennifer Newport, a University of Rhode Island senior majoring in environmental science and management with a minor in global water resources, is taking on a research project that looks to develop a sustainable drinking water treatment system using seashells this semester.

Working alongside professor Dr. Soni Pradhanang and graduate student Brendan McCarron, she spent the summer collecting water samples and then filtering it with a mock water treatment plant on campus.

Q: Briefly explain your research project.

Newport: I am currently testing to see if seashells can be an effective renewable resource to use for water filtration either in place of or with Granular Activated Carbon. Granular Activated Carbon is burned organic material that almost has a charcoal texture and is very fine. A current popular water filtration method includes using Granulated Activated Carbon (GAC) to remove heavy metals and other contaminants from water, but GAC generates a lot of harmful emissions when being produced.

Seashells have similar purification properties as GAC, but are a plentiful and renewable resource that is more accessible around the world. The goal of my research is to assess whether seashells could be an effective water treatment process by testing contaminated water samples before and after they are filtered through different materials.

Q: Why seashells?

Newport: Seashells have similar properties to GAC in their ability to absorb heavy metals and other pollutants.

Q: How did you get into research around water treatment and resources?

Newport: I was accepted into the Coastal and Environmental Fellowship program at URI and was paired with Pradhanang and had the opportunity to work in her lab over the summer and into the fall semester. I am assisting McCarron with his master’s thesis surrounding seashell bioremediation, and have created my own project from the research he has been doing for his degree.

Q: How does the process itself work?

Newport: In Pradhanang’s lab, we have created a small-scale water treatment process. I pump different concentrations of contaminated water samples through six tubes containing different amounts of sand, gravel, GAC, and seashells, and test the samples before and after filtering them though.

Q: How did you conduct this study in Rhode Island?

Newport: I collected field samples from Chipuxet River in Kingston, Rhode Island to use for my study. After adding different concentrations of nitrate to the samples, I then filtered them through our small-scale treatment process.

Q: Where could this research be most useful?

Newport: If seashells are found to be an effective water treatment material, this research could be used in communities that may not have access to GAC or other sterilization methods, but do have an abundance of seashells. Using seashells would also be an inexpensive alternative to using GAC, and would overall reduce pollution from producing GAC.

Q: What’s your goal with this system?

Newport: The goals were to measure nitrate levels and other parameters before and after filtering samples through different materials and to confirm or deny that seashells are as effective as GAC for removing contaminants.

