Democrats had a horrible week, but there is a silver lining

Moderate and progressive Democrats never found a way to compromise on these bills last week, even after President Biden himself came to Capitol Hill and reportedly gave them the halftime locker room speech to get them to come to an agreement.

Sure, Republicans decided to opt-out of governing when it came to preventing the nation from going into default for the first time in American history. But as it pertained to two major Democratic priorities that came to a head last week — passing an infrastructure bill and writing a reconciliation bill that contains most of the Biden first-term agenda — well, the failure was all on the Democrats.

Try all they want, but there is very little Democrats can say to spin how last week was remotely good for them.

The dysfunction gripped the national media as two deadlines for the House to pass an infrastructure bill came and went, and it led the news every hour someone turned in.

The Democratic infighting was so nationally prevalent that it was the subject of the cold open of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. If the segment was funny, it was because Americans already knew the players (like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Kyrsten Sinema) and could understand the punchlines.

And as of Monday, where things stand on these bills still remains entirely unclear.

Yet, for all of that, there is something good for Democrats that came out of that bad week. With the deadlines and pressure, both sides have more information and appear to be willing to compromise even more.

In other words, Democrats are undoubtedly in a better place to pass something now than they were a week ago.

After all, last week it was unclear whether the government would even be open by Friday. Congress found a way to avert a government shutdown, and Republicans helped. Also, a week ago it was unclear whether progressives were serious about holding up the infrastructure bill unless they got clarity on writing the reconciliation bill. Well, we found out that they were serious, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi never brought the bill up for a vote.

We also didn’t know what Senator Joe Manchin was thinking. Going into last week, Manchin got cagey with reporters as he was walking out of the White House, saying that everyone just wanted a number from him on how much he thinks the government should spend on the reconciliation bill. Well, by the end of the week, reporting revealed what he was thinking, which was roughly $2 trillion less than the original proposal.

Now it is just up to the other hold-out Democratic vote in the Senate, Sinema, who has returned to Washington and is continuing to negotiate.

In politics (and journalism) deadlines are good things. In Washington, these deadlines are good even if they are blown because it forces people into rooms and to ask questions. It may be easy to forget, but passing the Affordable Care Act was a year-long process of fits and starts and blown deadlines.

Who knows if Democrats in Congress will find a way to pass an infrastructure bill and a larger spending bill. But after last week, they are getting closer.

There will be time for negotiating as Democrats head back to the drawing board. For now, there is another deadline looming: Congress must do something about the debt ceiling before Oct. 18.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.