It’s ‘too soon to tell’ whether Americans should avoid gathering for holidays, Fauci says, as CDC releases holiday COVID-19 guidance

“We have had over the last few weeks a turning around of the acceleration of this, starting to come down in cases and hospitalizations and soon, deaths,” Fauci said Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation .” “The one thing that we don’t want to do is that we don’t want to become complacent and say: ‘Okay now we need to pull back. We don’t need any more people to get vaccinated.’”

Dr. Anthony Fauci also said that it was too soon to offer advice for holiday gatherings despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just days earlier issuing updated guidance on mitigating COVID-19 risks during in-person holiday gatherings.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert said that it appears the latest COVID-19 surge is “turning around,” but cautioned the key to ensuring cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease is getting more Americans vaccinated.

Getting the shots into the arms of the millions of Americans who remain unvaccinated is key to ensuring COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths remain at a low level, Fauci said.

“We need to continue to get those individuals, now 70 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated, vaccinated, because if you look at the history of the different surges we’ve had, it’s come up, start to come down, and then all of a sudden, boom, come back up again. As it’s coming down, we have within our capability, we can make this happen, namely go down to a very, very low level with vaccination and with mitigation.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 56 percent of the US population is fully vaccinated, and 64.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

White House officials said on Twitter on Sunday that more than 1.24 million COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered on Saturday, marking the first day in several weeks that vaccinations topped 1 million. It was not clear how many of the vaccinations were booster shots as the US embarks on the widespread rollout of the shots that were approved for certain Pfizer vaccine recipients.

The current seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 106,395, a decrease of about 13 percent from the previous week, according to the most recent CDC data. The seven-day daily average of new hospitalizations has decreased nearly 15 percent since the previous week, while deaths have dropped by more than 3 percent. Public health officials have repeatedly described the current wave of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations as largely concentrated among people who are unvaccinated.

While the COVID-19 outlook appears to be improving, Fauci added that it’s “too soon to tell” whether loved ones will be able to freely gather for the holidays.

“We just got to concentrating on continuing to get those numbers down and not trying to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at a particular time,” Fauci said. “Let’s focus like a laser on continuing to get those cases down and we can do it by people getting vaccinated and also in the situation where boosters are appropriate to get people boosted because we know that they can help greatly in diminishing infection and diminishing advanced disease.”

Fauci’s comments come days after the CDC released updated guidance on how to safely celebrate the upcoming holiday season, in which it urges people to celebrate virtually or outdoors, and outlines a number of steps people can take to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 if they’re planning to celebrate in person.

“Attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the CDC’s website states. “The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others.”

The CDC recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated, including children, wear masks in indoor public places in areas of substantial transmission. The agency noted that being outdoors is safer than being indoors, but if people are planning to hold an indoor gathering, consider opening windows and doors to allow fresh air to flow through or using a fan in an open window to blow air out of the window.

“What we should be doing is look at ventilation in indoor places,” Fauci said of the CDC’s guidance. “We know now that this is clearly spread by aerosol and when you have something spread by aerosol, you absolutely want more ventilation, which is the reason why outdoors is always much safer than indoors. And if you are indoors, ventilation is going to be key.”

The CDC is also recommending that people delay traveling until they are fully vaccinated. However, if unvaccinated people, including with children under 12 for whom vaccines have not yet been approved, still plan to travel, the CDC has issued recommendations for domestic travel and international travel.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.