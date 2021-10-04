Jury orders Tesla to pay more than $130 million in discrimination suit, which alleged racist epithets and hostile environment at factory

Plaintiff Owen Diaz, an elevator operator who worked for the company between June 2015 and May 2016, sued alleging a hostile work environment and racial harassment, including that "daily racist epithets" such as the n-word were used in the factory, where his son Demetric also worked. The initial suit by Diaz, who is Black, alleged that workers encountered a scene "straight from the Jim Crow era" where workers were subject to frequent racist harassment and supervisors took no action.

SAN FRANCISCO - A jury on Monday ordered Tesla to pay nearly $137 million in damages in a case that alleged an employee encountered racist abuse, discrimination and harassment at the company’s Fremont, Calif., plant.

Advertisement

"Tesla's progressive image was a façade papering over its regressive, demeaning treatment of African American employees," the suit said.

Attorney Lawrence A. Organ of the California Civil Rights Law group confirmed the verdict Monday, saying the jury awarded $6.9 million in emotional distress-related damages and $130 million in punitive damages.

Tesla is likely to appeal the ruling. A message left with an attorney for the company, Tracey Kennedy of the Los Angeles-based firm Sheppard Mullin, was not immediately returned. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Diaz's suit was a hostile work environment and racial harassment case brought under the Civil Rights Act of 1866. The defendants in the case included Tesla and several staffing corporations that sent workers to client sites. Attorneys for Tesla had attempted to argue that Diaz was not an employee of Tesla but rather someone who had been paired with a job in its facilities. Organ said Diaz was working at Tesla, using equipment from the company and taking direction from its workers, who determined his hours and rate of pay.

"We're just gratified that the jury saw the truth and they awarded an amount that hopefully will push Tesla to correct what people testified about in terms of this widespread racist conduct," Organ said. "It's gratifying to know that a jury's willing to hold Tesla accountable, one of the world's largest, richest corporations finally is told 'you cant let this kind of thing happen at your factory.'"

Advertisement

Tesla's work environment has previously come under scrutiny for allegations of a discriminatory workplace, labor rights violations and poor treatment of workers during the pandemic. Monday's ruling, however, would be a major punitive action taken against the company for its treatment of workers.

In the suit, Diaz said workers were frequently subject to racist language and caricatures and imagery, including drawings accompanied by captions that confirmed their racist intent.

"These drawings typically featured images of dark-skinned individuals with big lips and bones in their hair," the lawsuit said. "Features which are erroneously, and stereotypically, associated with African American individuals."

The drawings, said Diaz, were placed in factory locations where Black workers were certain to see them. Diaz felt "demeaned, disrespected, and devalued" by what he saw, the suit said, he was "demeaned and offended" by workers referring to him using the n-word.

"However, what truly broke Owen down was witnessing these racist epithets directed at his son, and hearing his son tell him about the racism he was experiencing at work," the suit said.

Diaz left Tesla in May 2016, the lawsuit said, because he could no longer bear the abuse and harassment at Tesla, which had “repeatedly refused to investigate the racist behavior.” He said he had been threatened with a demotion and worried the situation would only get worse.