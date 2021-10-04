Belichick vs. Brady, Pats vs. Bucs — just another week on the gridiron

Yet the New England Patriots coach can be very willing, engaging, and objective when discussing the history and exploits of the game he loves and knows so well. He displayed that as a member of an ESPN panel several years ago. It would be a tremendous loss to the game if Belichick was not part of it in the years to come.

Joan Vennochi ‘s excellent Sept. 30 Opinion column, “The Bill Belichick Way grows old,” was spot-on, capturing the ways of Belichick as coach and spokesperson for his team. The man is obviously uncomfortable and reluctant to talk about himself and his job.

Ralph D’Agostino

Everett





In however few words, coach is not a ‘sore loser’

Would it be nice if coach Bill Belichick would embrace, rather than merely tolerate, talking to news media as part of his job? Of course. But that doesn’t make him a “sore loser,” as Joan Vennochi suggests (“The Bill Belichick Way grows old”). Over the years, in (infrequent) defeat, Belichick has been respectful and complimentary of teams that beat him and his team. Witness last Sunday, when he volunteered, “Give the Saints credit. They certainly were the better team.” Vennochi acknowledges the quote, then indicts Belichick anyway.

It must be tough to be a columnist when the facts don’t fit your premise.

Michael Kornblum

Natick





Everyone wanted in on the Brady vs. Belichick drama

Holy moly! Joan Vennochi writing a column on Bill Belichick’s personality? Was everyone at the Globe that desperate to participate in the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick drama last week?

What’s next? Devra First writing about Belichick’s diet?

Or Ben Volin reviewing movies?

Sheila Foy

Hanover





Brady may wear no. 12 on his Tampa Bay jersey, but TB12 will stand for true-blue

Based on his 20 years as a New England Patriot, Tom Brady became perhaps the most successful, dedicated, and respected athlete in the region’s sports history. The teams he led as quarterback won six Super Bowl championships, and his work ethic inspired generations of young athletes. His close working relationship with coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft produced unprecedented results.

Sports hero careers don’t always end in storybook fashion. Legendary quarterbacks Johnny Unitas, Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre all left their teams at the end of their careers, after long tenure, amid widespread speculation surrounding their departure. In baseball, it is a common occurrence — Luis Tiant? Dwight Evans? Tom Seaver? Elston Howard? The list goes on and on.

The adulation of the Gillette Stadium crowd is the best and simplest way to commemorate Brady’s return to Foxborough and end all the useless public speculation about his departure.

Years from now , despite his successful career-capping stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady will be remembered as a Patriot, just like other legends whose long-term original team affiliation survived their departures at the end of their careers.

Steve Kramer

Mashpee