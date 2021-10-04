List of vanished species is a clarion call to prevent extinctions

Re “With tears, US writes obit for ivory-billed woodpecker” (Page A3, Sept. 30): The US Fish and Wildlife Service last week declared 23 birds, fish, and other species extinct. We have the tools to prevent future extinctions, and we’ve had success many times in the past. A total of 54 species have fully recovered and come off the federal endangered list, and 56 have been down-listed as they begin recovery. This is encouraging.

In the 1980s, piping plovers nearly disappeared from Massachusetts, with only 140 pairs left in the state. Decades of sustained effort by conservation agencies, municipalities, and nongovernmental organizations have brought their numbers to more than eight times that historic low. Similarly, bald eagles have made a spectacular comeback locally — even nesting in Waltham and Medford — after a coalition of wildlife biologists and advocates reintroduced them to the state while addressing river pollution and pesticide overuse.