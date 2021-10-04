Shouldn’t you learn how to shoot a gun before you own one?

Accordingly, I purchased 9 mm Sig Sauer P320 semiautomatic pistol, joined the local gun club so I’d have a place to practice, and hired a professional trainer — a retired ATF agent — to teach me the art of tactical defensive shooting.

A few years ago, I became obsessed with Donald Trump’s secretary of education, Betsy DeVos. Her oversized eyeglasses fascinated me, as did her proposal to stop school shootings by arming teachers. This seemed at once like a brutally straightforward application of logic, and utter insanity — 3.5 million elementary and secondary school teachers packing Glocks? I resolved to buy a gun and find out for myself how much training would be required to turn a teacher into a trained killer.

Over the course of the next year, at a cost of thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours of practice and instruction, I learned how to extract the loaded gun from its holster, concealed in my crotch, and fire several rounds in the general direction of the target. Not exactly faster than the eye could see, but in fewer than three seconds, which seemed to be the industry standard for tactical defensive shooters. It’s possible that a maddened assailant would be deterred by such a volley, but I would never trust myself to defend my child’s life in this manner. In fact, I came to the conclusion that it would be much easier and far safer to train special ops killers to teach school than to train millions of school teachers to shoot like special ops killers.

The reason for this is the same as the reason I was never very good at playing tennis. I took the game up in my early 30s and fell in love with it. But I never had much success against players of my own skill level who’d learned to play the game as children, because a lifetime of repetition had baked all the proper court moves into their muscles and nerves. They knew what to do and how to do it without thinking, whereas I always needed that extra split second to process the information and respond. That, of course, was the split second that could easily prove fatal in a mortal combat situation. The whole thing was a crazy idea anyway. Guns, not tennis.

But I did learn something interesting and, I think, quite important.

It turns out that, if you haven’t been diagnosed with a mental illness, and if you’re not a felon or a drug abuser, you can buy a gun in Massachusetts and carry it around with you, concealed on your person, without having fired that gun or any other gun. Ever.

Let me repeat.

You can buy and carry a gun in Massachusetts without ever having fired one.

For more than two decades, Massachusetts law has generally required anyone seeking a permit to purchase or carry a firearm to first complete an approved safety training course that has been certified by the state. Though the State Police has established strong standards for determining which safety training courses are sufficiently rigorous to be certified, current law does not require that a safety training course include a live-fire training component.

This is like having your teenage daughter read the driver’s ed manual, then giving her the keys to the family car. Who would ever do such a thing?

Well, during the past 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic, 10 million Americans bought a gun for the first time. This is a point of pride with the NRA. As they see it, that record number of gun sales demonstrates. . . . I don’t know what it demonstrates, except that the NRA is always happy selling guns. But this same number gives me the willies, because there’s no proof anywhere that a single one of these 10 million newbies knows how to use his newly acquired lethal weapon. In fact, according to a national survey conducted in 2018, 39 percent of gun owners have no safety training at all.

I asked Norm, who runs our gun club, if he was aware of this lack of a live-fire component in the licensing process. He said yes, more or less everyone in the gun world knew about it, but, “Nobody talks about it much. Just think of the complications it would cause. It would be a hell of a mess for trainers.”

I saw his point. Who would pay for the ammo? Who would provide the gun? If the licensee did his live-fire training with a semiautomatic pistol, but then purchased a revolver, would that count? And anyway, nobody in our state had ever been hurt or killed from not knowing how to shoot a gun. Why make another law to protect people from something that hasn’t happened?

One of the legislators on the state Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee asked me the same thing when I testified in 2019 before the committee about the need for such a bill. Why pass a law against something that hasn’t happened?

I told him that my son, Galen, had been killed in a school shooting in 1992 at Simon’s Rock College in the Berkshires, on account of a loophole in Massachusetts law. The killer, an 18-year-old student, was able to purchase a gun because he was in compliance with the laws of his home state, Montana. No one had ever been hurt on account of that particular loophole until Galen and one of his teachers were dead. That is why you pass a law to prevent the occurrence of something that hadn’t happened yet. I told the legislator that it made no sense to wait until someone got hurt to pass a law to prevent people from getting hurt. Many of his colleagues seemed to agree. You want to own a gun? You’d better learn how to shoot it.

As a result, we now have a bill before the Legislature — H.2486, sponsored by Representative David Linsky of Natick — that proposes to strengthen Massachusetts law by requiring that all approved safety courses include live-fire training, ensuring that all permit holders have demonstrated their ability to safely store, handle, and discharge firearms.

The Legislature should pass this bill, and Governor Charlie Baker should sign it into law. It might save someone’s life.

Greg Gibson is author of “Gone Boy: A Father’s Search for the Truth in His Son’s Murder.”