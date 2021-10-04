Whose spending agenda — President Sanders’ or President Biden’s?

When the enemy was Donald Trump, the party’s progressive wing, led by Sanders, joined with centrists to elect Joe Biden president. It was hard, but they did it. Now Democrats are at war with each other, putting Biden’s domestic spending plan in jeopardy. In this difficult hour, Sanders could be the bridge to compromise between warring Democratic factions. Instead, as The Wall Street Journal put it in an editorial last week , “President Sanders is issuing his own veto” over the agenda of the actual president, by urging progressives in the House to defeat a $1 trillion Senate bill that covers traditional infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, until the Senate passes a so-called social infrastructure spending plan that currently totals $3.5 trillion. With the House progressive caucus holding firm, the infrastructure bill passed by the Senate is now on hold too.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont ended his presidential quest in April 2020 with these words : “As I see the crisis gripping the nation, I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and which would interfere with the important work required of all of us in this difficult hour.”

Over the weekend, Sanders, chair of the Senate Budget Committee, stepped up the battle. On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” he used rhetoric similar to what he used on the presidential campaign trail, describing the social infrastructure spending bill in terms of standing up “to the powerful special interests who are currently spending hundreds of millions of dollars trying to prevent us from doing what the American people want. . . . That’s what this struggle is about. Do we do what the American people want? Do we fulfill what democracy is supposed to be about? Or do we bow down to powerful special interests?”

Perhaps in Sanders’ world, that’s the language of negotiation. But it doesn’t sound like the best way to lure Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to the cause.

Besides, when it comes to fulfilling “what democracy is supposed to be about,” Democrats didn’t choose Sanders as their nominee. As others are gleefully pointing out, Democrats chose Biden, the more moderate candidate and the one they believed could beat Trump. That thinking proved to be correct, never mind the “Big Lie” about a stolen election spread by Trump and his reality-challenged base.

Sanders didn’t give up the right to his more bombastic, left-leaning philosophy. As he told Stephen Colbert, he hoped to move Biden “in a more progressive direction.” Fair enough. But within the context of the social infrastructure spending plan currently in play, what’s the meaning of “a more progressive direction?” Is it a progressive bust if the price tag is $2.5 trillion instead of $3.5 trillion? Is there zero progressive gain if the final package covers dental care for the elderly but not hearing aids? If it includes free pre-school, but not tuition-free community college? On “Meet the Press,” Sanders spoke of “serious negotiations” but didn’t sound like he supported much in the way of compromise. The $3.5 trillion proposal, he said, “is not a wish list. . . . This is what the working families of this country want and what the economy needs.”

Polling shows voters support Biden’s big domestic spending plan, at least in theory. But as the Journal editorial points out, there are 50 Republican senators who don’t. Sanders is right; the Republicans won’t budge. But how do you win over the two Democrats, Manchin and Sinema? Someone has to give up something.

On “Meet the Press,” Sanders said, the question now is “whether the Democrats can come together.” That’s the same question that Democrats were asking when Sanders dropped out of the presidential race. He helped unity happen then, and that’s the role he could play now. House progressives don’t need Sanders to fire them up. What they need to hear is a respected progressive voice telling them compromise is not a dirty word.

That means Sanders would have to use the power he has with progressives to advance the agenda of the president they helped elect, a president who must adjust to political reality. The same case for unity exists. After all, the Republican Party remains the party of Donald Trump.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.