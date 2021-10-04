Why Boston must keep pushing for more equitable exam school admission rules

An inordinate amount of time and energy has been spent in the past few years discussing an overdue change in the admissions policy at BLS and the city’s two other highly selective schools, Boston Latin Academy and the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science. When the Boston School Committee voted almost a year ago to drop the admissions tests to the exam schools for one year because of the coronavirus pandemic and instead use grades, MCAS scores, and ZIP codes to determine entry, a coalition of mostly Asian and white parents from West Roxbury sued the city .

Advertisement

While a modified version of that policy was approved in July, the legal challenge continued. But a ruling last week from a federal district court judge on the parents’ lawsuit rejected their claims and rebuked one of the fundamental arguments made by the plaintiffs, who essentially sued to maintain the status quo. It’s still a relevant point now: The plaintiffs claimed that the initial, one-year proposal violated equal protections — in other words, that it was discriminatory against them. But Judge William Young upheld, for a second time, the city’s plan as race-neutral. In other words, the old admissions process was not fair and equitable, as the plaintiffs argued.

The ruling, however narrow, should have implications in the mayoral campaign as well. Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu, the two final contenders for mayor, hold similar but cautious positions on the right side of the exam school question. Yet the court’s decision is a big win for the school district, since it validates the general direction the city has taken in considering race-neutral changes. The ruling should free the next mayor to commit to bold and assertive changes in the exam schools’ admissions process.

Advertisement

A change in admissions for the three schools has been in the making for a long time. But this latest iteration of proposals began as a result of the pandemic, and a temporary plan was approved in the school board meeting almost a year ago that was memorable not just for the consequential policy change but also because of what a few members of the school board were saying or texting behind the scenes.

The current plan will ensure that more kids coming from disadvantaged schools and backgrounds have a greater chance of earning admission to the three highly selective schools. It uses census tracts to allocate seats to the three schools. It will include a new entrance exam that will make up 30 percent of a composite score, with grades making up the remaining 70 percent. Due to the pandemic, however, that test will also be suspended for one year for those seeking entry for fall 2022. At the School Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, the district is planning to present a simulation of the new admissions policy, since questions have swirled around how exactly it will work.

Both Essaibi George and Wu support keeping an exam in the admissions process, but one that is more aligned with the BPS curriculum (which had not been the case with the exam used previously). Wu supports using exam scores and grades and “targeted criteria such as census tract data to account for students’ socioeconomic backgrounds.” Essaibi George believes the exam “should be weighted at 50 percent with GPA also being weighted at 50 percent.”

Advertisement

Both candidates emphasize a point Young made clear in his ruling — that the rest of the schools in the district deserve the attention and investment dedicated to the exam schools. Essaibi George has been on the record stating she is not sure that using ZIP codes, in practice, will yield diversity outcomes sought in the exam schools. The focus should be in knocking down barriers “leading up to and through the test,” she said via a spokesperson. These include providing tutoring vouchers for low-income students and increasing accessibility by having multilingual information sessions so that there are more Black and brown students taking the test.

It’s true that the city spends a disproportionate amount of time discussing the three highly selective institutions, but that’s only because reforms have been so difficult to implement and the schools are so resistant to change. One reason for that is because the constituency that defends the status quo in the exam schools is much more vocal than the disenfranchised constituency affected by the poor quality in the rest of the schools.

But the exam school issue does deserve urgent attention, and more than a timid stance, exactly because so much is at stake. Young’s ruling — which included a wordy but sharp reflection delivered via a footnote, where he called racism “the syphilis of American public discourse and civic engagement. It is embarrassing, ugly, deeply humiliating, oppressive, and infuriating, all five” — provides the mandate for the next mayor of Boston to go all-in when attempting to reform both the admissions paradigm and the school district at large. The next mayor has to stand up with a bold position that takes Young’s words to heart.

Advertisement

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.