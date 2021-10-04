After a trade request and an injury, Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry pleased to be back on the field

“It felt good to be back out there with my teammates,” Harry said Monday. “It was very hard not being able to go out there and perform and be able to go to war with my teammates.”

Harry made his season debut after missing the first three games on injured reserve. He finished with one catch for 10 yards, and also drew a defensive pass interference penalty on Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman that resulted in another gain of 10 yards.

After his agent issued a public trade request during the offseason, Harry, 23, put forth a promising showing in training camp. His momentum halted in the second preseason game, when he suffered an upper-body injury trying to reel in a big catch.

Harry was sidelined for about five weeks before returning to practice. During his time on injured reserve, Harry attended meetings while rehabbing his shoulder.

“After it happened, I just had to make sure I came into the building with the mind-set to attack and to be ready when I did come back,” he said.

On Sunday, Harry logged just 15 offensive snaps, 25 percent of the team’s total. Jakobi Meyers earned the most playing time among New England’s wide receivers, playing 56 of 59 offensive snaps. Nelson Agholor was on the field for 43, and Kendrick Bourne was on for 36.

Meyers was the team’s most productive receiver, with eight catches on 12 targets for 70 yards.

Harry is open to any role within the offense moving forward, but expressed hope he can play a role within the red zone. His size — 6 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds — and catch radius should benefit him.

As for his relationship with rookie quarterback Mac Jones? Harry sounded confident that, despite his time away from the field, their chemistry hasn’t dipped. During training camp, Jones completed 14 of 18 pass attempts (77.8 percent) when targeting Harry.

“I don’t feel like we skipped a beat,” Harry said. “Route running, a lot of it is timing. I don’t feel like we took any steps backward in that regard.”

Harry, now in his third season, also seemed optimistic about the team’s direction.

“I’m proud of the way we fought,” he said. “I feel like the sky’s the limit with this team. For us to be able to go toe to toe with [the Buccaneers Sunday] night, I feel like we can go toe to toe with anybody in this league.”

DL Anderson out for season

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson is done for the season after suffering a pectoral injury, NFL Network reported Monday evening.

In the first half against the Buccaneers, the Patriots initially listed Anderson as questionable with a chest injury before downgrading him to out. He finished with one tackle, and was on the field for three defensive snaps as well as three special teams snaps.

Anderson, 30, signed a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.

His role had been limited; he played just 13.4 percent of defensive snaps through the first four games.

With Anderson out, New England’s defensive line consists of Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, and Carl Davis.

Slater doesn’t agree with penalty

Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater explained why he thought he shouldn’t have been flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty midway through the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

With the Patriots leading 7-6, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens fielded Jake Bailey’s punt at Tampa Bay’s 34-yard line. On the return, however, Slater managed to punch the ball out, forcing a fumble that Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson recovered.

The turnover would have given the Patriots favorable field position, but the play was negated because Slater, as he was sprinting down the sideline, stepped out of bounds and did not make an effort to immediately return to the field, officials said.

“The call that was made on the field is the call that was made on the field,” Slater said. “It’s a tough play. Obviously, I’m well aware of the rules. I don’t think there’s anybody in this league that’s covered more punts than I have.”

The penalty was just Slater’s fourth of his 14-year career. After the call, Slater and special teams coordinator Cam Achord were seen speaking to officials.

“That rule, it’s left open for some interpretation,” Slater said. “I think everyone assumes that when you go out of bounds, you immediately have to re-enter the field of play. That’s never been the way the rule has been officiated.

“I don’t want to say that there’s a grace period, but there is a yardage mark that we have in our minds that we’re coached to play with. You set an angle to return to the field of play. Sometimes you come back in the field of play and there’s a guy there and maybe he pushes you back out and it changes your angle, or sometimes you stay out too long, or sometimes you take the wrong angle. Many of those things should come into play.”

Coach Bill Belichick said he believes the call was “handled correctly.” While Slater may disagree, he stressed the importance of moving on.

“It’s disappointing because I felt like that was a big play in the game,” Slater said. “I think the official made the call that he felt was right. If you surveyed 100 special teams coaches, 50 of them might say, ‘Yeah,’ 50 of them might say, ‘Nay.’ A hundred of them might say, ‘Nay.’ I don’t know.

“That’s really neither here nor there. We really got to start focusing on playing better football and start playing some winning football.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.