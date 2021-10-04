Antonio Brown weighs in on departure from Patriots after Bucs’ win

Brown reunited with Tom Brady, who helped recruit him to New England, down in Tampa Bay last season.

He signed with the team after getting cut by the Raiders in September 2019, and immediately, allegations came out accusing Brown of sexual assault and misconduct. He was released by the Patriots after playing in just one game.

Antonio Brown spent about a week as a part of the New England Patriots, but it was quite a memorable one.

Here’s what Brown had to say about his time with the Patriots.

On returning to New England:

“This is where it all started for me and Tom. I had an opportunity in 2019 to come here and be a part of a great organization like the Pats, to be able to be in this position two years later to be here, it’s definitely God’s plan.”

Advertisement

On Bill Belichick looking for him after the game and his time with the Patriots:

“It was the best experience of my life being here. Bill Belichick was one of the best coaches, preparing the players on the field and off the field, the discipline. I remember walking these hallways, walking around the building, going to practice, and it was amazing, being a player playing with him, seeing his preparation and the details and going over and making sure his team was prepared, and being able to talk to him after the game was an honor.

How his perspective has changed after initially being critical of Robert Kraft and the Patriots after they cut him:

“I’ve always had the ultimate most respect for RKK. I just think emotionally, I was going through my situation in ‘19 and being cut, and not knowing if my career would keep going. I think I was really emotional and reacting in a way that was immature. I’ve got nothing but the ultimate respect for RKK. Those guys (Kraft and Belichick) gave me a great opportunity to come here and continue my career and be able to be a part of a group, I’ll never take that for granted.”

Advertisement

More Patriots-Buccaneers coverage

Buccaneers 19, Patriots 17: Tom Brady delivers late, per usual, this time to get his Buccaneers past the Patriots

Dan Shaughnessy: Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough had everything, and as usual, he came out on the winning end

Tara Sullivan: Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones stands up to the scrutiny

Instant analysis: Even in a loss for the Patriots, Bill Belichick got the better of matchup with Tom Brady

Chad Finn: Somehow this game actually lived up to the hype — even if it didn’t work out for the Patriots

‘It’s not like we’ve never seen Tom Brady before’: Bill Belichick on facing his former quarterback

Here’s what Tom Brady had to say after the Buccaneers beat the Patriots Sunday night

A chant, cheers, and a tribute video greet Tom Brady in his return to Gillette Stadium as an opponent









Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.