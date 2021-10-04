At Arlington, Eric Widrick has set the goal standard, allowing only two this season for the No. 2 Spy Ponders

“I think I’m playing well and the team is all playing well,” Wickrick said, “so that’s just how we’ve been able to win games and have a successful season so far.”

With the 6-foot-1 keeper, the second-ranked Spy Ponders (6-0-2) boast the stingiest defense in the Middlesex League; Widrick has only conceded two goals and has recorded six shutouts in eight games, punctuated by back-to-back clean sheets against Lexington (1-0) and BC High (2-0), a pair of Globe Top 10 teams, on Sept. 24 and 25.

Scoring against the Arlington boys’ soccer team is a tall task for opponents, particularly when senior captain Eric Widrick is the last line of defense.

Advertisement

The Colgate University-bound Widrick is continuing to build off what was an abbreviated 2020 fall season, in which he earned All-State honors after recording six shutouts in leading Arlington (5-1-3) to a share of the Middlesex League title.

ARLINGTON, 10/4/2021 - Arlington High goalie Eric Widrick, who has committed to attend Colgate. He has already recorded 6 shutouts. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Sports, Williams) Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

His mind-set entering his final season was to get the Spy Ponders prepared for a long run in the Division 1 tournament.

“I don’t try to put myself before the team,” Widrick said. “Since there were no playoffs last year, I think a big goal for us is to see how far we can make it into the playoffs, just improve on our season as well, and try to win the league.”

Arlington coach Lance Yodzio lauded Widrick for his team-first mentality.

“You would not know what he’s accomplished,” Yodzio said. “He’s very humble.”

Goalies are known for their remarkable hand-eye coordination and shot-blocking ability. But Yodzio and Widrick’s teammates say his technical ability with the ball at his feet is most impressive.

While goalies typically have excellent hand-eye coordination, Arlington High's Eric Widrick has also combined those traits with stellar footwork. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe/Josh Reynolds for The Boston Glo

Widrick has played the game since age 3. But he did not transition to goal until seventh grade; and he was still used in the midfield through his sophomore year. So technically, his field skills are sharp.

Advertisement

“He sees the field well, so you can see that crossover skill between a midfielder and a goalkeeper,” Yodzio said. “He was very good at winning 50/50 balls and things of that nature, so he definitely helped us in a few games in that position, coming off the bench.”

Left back Nishaad Vinayak, a fellow senior captain who has played with Widrick since their sophomore year, takes it a step further.

“We like to say that he could probably outplay any of us at our respective positions if he was given enough time,” Vinayak said. “He’s definitely the best keeper I’ve played with, honestly played against, or seen in a game at my level.”

Arlington High goalie Eric Widrick, a Colgate commit, has allowed only two goals this season for the Spy Ponders. “He’s made a couple of saves where you’re not quite sure where he came from,” said coach Lance Yozio. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

And he even has assisted on a pair of goals, off of punts to his forwards from his 18-yard box. He says it’s a skill he’s been refining for the past year.

“[The forwards] would start making a run around half field, and I’ll just try to find them over the top,” Widrick said. “So far it’s been a really good weapon for our team.”

In net, he has been nearly impenetrable.

“He’s made a couple of saves where you’re not quite sure where he came from,” Yozio said. “He’s so quick in his ability to pick balls off the corner and beat the play. You mix that in with being fearless, that makes for a good combination.”

He also said that his goalkeeper provides his team with confidence in knowing that he’ll be there to bail them out if needed, which will help them go a long way.

Advertisement

“That just boosts everybody’s playing and allows people to play a little bit more loosely,” Yodzio said. “Eric will be there to close the door.”

Widrick chose Colgate, where he will study geography, for its strong academics and a strong soccer program. “It just worked out that they needed a goalkeeper, so I thought it was a good fit,” he said.

Corner kicks

▪ A pair of Catholic Conference coaches — BC High’s Billy Ryan and St. John’s Prep’s Dave Crowell — have been elected into the Eastern Massachusetts Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame for the Class of 2021.

Ryan and Crowell are the 39th and 40th members of the EMSCA Hall of Fame.

Ryan, a 1977 BC High graduate, has 307 career wins in 29 seasons with the Eagles, including a Division 1 state title in 2004. Ryan’s tenure also includes 10 Catholic Conference titles and five appearances in the South final.

Crowell has coached St. John’s Prep since 2000 after a successful run at Lynnfield from 1986 to 1999. Crowell’s record at the Prep is 265-68-60, highlighted by a state championship in 2006 and three trips to the Eastern Mass. finals.

“I’m very humbled and thankful for the honor, especially being inducted with my good friend Dave Crowell,” said Ryan. “I don’t think I would want it any other way. It’s always about the players. We have tremendous student athletes and soccer players at BC High. It’s a phenomenal group to coach each year.”

Advertisement

▪ It was quite the week for Masconomet, which secured a pair of Northeastern Conference wins (4-1, 3-2) over Beverly, its top competitor this fall. In the process, coach Jared Scarpaci recorded his 100th career win. He previously won 111 career games at Emerson College. Masco is now 9-0 and has outscored opponents, 49-4 . . . Sixth-ranked Hingham passed one of its toughest tests on the schedule with flying colors, dominating Plymouth North (7-2) in a 7-0 victory on Friday. Seven players scored in the game . . . Dighton-Rehoboth (9-0) recorded its 21st consecutive win dating back to the Fall II season with a 2-1 win over Durfee on Friday . . . Wareham quailed for the state tournament for the fist time in the program’s 29-year history with a 3-0 win over Bristol Aggie on Friday. The Vikings are 7-2-1.

Games to Watch

▪ Tuesday, Rockland at No. 9 Norwell, 3:45 p.m. ― A huge crossover matchup in the South Shore League pits the undefeated Clippers (8-0-1) and their plus-32 goal differential against the red-hot Bulldogs (9-1).

▪ Tuesday, No. 12 St. John’s Prep at No. 13 St. John’s Shrewsbury, 4 p.m. — Fresh off a tie with third-ranked Framingham, the Pioneers will look to carry the momentum into a Catholic Conference clash for first place. Prep won the first meeting, 2-1, on Sept. 16 in Danvers.

▪ Wednesday, Central Catholic at No. 17 Newburyport, 3:45 p.m. — Newburyport has outscored opponents 39-3 as it faces no conference test against a solid Central team from the Merrimack Valley.

Advertisement

▪ Wednesday, No. 2 Arlington at No. 10 Reading, 4 p.m. — First place in the Middlesex League Liberty Division is on the line. Arlington has allowed just two goals during a 6-0-2 start while Reading is 6-0-1 after a signature win over Lexington on Thursday.

▪ Monday, Boston International at No. 14 Brockton, 11 a.m. — The Boxers continue to challenge themselves outside the Southeast Conference as they welcome a City League contender to Brockton on Columbus Day.









Christoper Williams can be reached at christopher.williams@globe.com.