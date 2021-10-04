Camryn O’Connor sparks Oliver Ames girls’ soccer to Hockomock League win over King Philip

O’Connor’s aggressive play led to two goals in the final minutes, including netting the winner with six minutes to play in a 2-1 win over Hockomock League foe King Philip.

After conceding a second-half goal, the Oliver Ames girls’ soccer team made a formation switch, shifting star midfielder Camryn O’Connor up to forward.

O’Connor, a senior, won a 50-50 ball with her head, corralling it at her feet and broke toward the net. The Boston University commit beat her defender and unleashed a shot in the net for her 13th goal of the season. Her ability to create opportunities at the number nine spot kept the defense of fourth-ranked King Philip (7-2) on its heels, using her speed to consistently drive to the net.

“In terms of winning one-on-one battles, she’s unmatched,” Oliver Ames coach Britt Sellmayer. “She’s a very, very dangerous player in the open field. She can just make so many plays.”

After not earning a corner kick in the first half, No. 19 Oliver Ames (7-1-1) received three corners in a row down the stretch, set up by chances created by O’Connor. Senior Katie Gibson found fellow senior Lauren Sellmayer, who rose up in the box and headed the ball into the net with 11 minutes left.

“I think that it was a huge win for us,” said Britt Sellmayer. “To be able to battle back like that shows our resolve. They have a great program, a well-coached program, and we knew that it was going to be a tough game. I’m so happy for the girls and these are the kind of games that we need to win if we want to accomplish our goals and win the division.”

Franklin 4, Stoughton 1 — Sophomore Anya Zub netted three goals to lead the Panthers (6-1-2) to a Hockomock League victory. Freshman Kelly O’Connor added a goal and an assist.

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Georgetown 0 — Senior midfielder Jane McGuire scored twice, heading home a corner kick from sophomore Lily Mark in the first half and burying a direct free kick from outside the box into the top corner far-side with seven minutes to go, leading the Generals (7-1) to a Cape Ann League victory.

Hingham 7, Hanover 3 — Ava Maguire (3 goals, 1 assist) and Sophie Reale (2 goals, 3 assists) powered the fifth-ranked Harborwomen (8-0-1) to a Patriot League win.

Matignon 6, Cristo Rey 0 — Kyleigh Green scored twice in the Catholic Central League win for the Warriors (2-4).

Plymouth North 8, Plymouth South 1 — Carly Schofield’s five-goal effort led the No. 2 Eagles (8-0) over crosstown rival Plymouth South in Patriot League play.

Ursuline 6, Latin Academy 1 — Sophomore keeper Anna Michienzi scored her first varsity goal from a 20-yard direct free kick to help seal the dominant non-conference win for the Bears (8-2).

Winchester 4, Ashland 0 — Junior Ava Murphy netted two goals, carrying Winchester (7-1) to a nonleague victory.

Boys’ soccer

Duxbury 3, Scituate 2 — The Dragons (4-5) outlasted the Sailors (5-3-1) in a Patriot League matchup at Scituate High, rallying to score three unanswered goals after falling behind by two early.

Scituate took a commanding lead less than five minutes in on an own goal followed by a finish inside the box from senior Connor Smith.

Duxbury senior Tyler Walser, junior Jaedon Seo (on a penalty kick), and senior Lucas Fadden all responded to give the Dragons a 3-2 halftime edge.

They held on from there, as Nick Harati, Conor Bohan, and Dennis Lee anchored a strong defensive effort.

“They started picking up the energy, and then they fed off it,” Duxbury coach Brian Johnson said. “The final 70 minutes, that’s how we need to play every game.”

Cardinal Spellman 8, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Senior forwards Alex Kuzmich (3 goals, 2 assists) and Melvin Albes (2 goals) dominated the attack for the Cardinals (7-0-2) in their Catholic Central League win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Greater New Bedford 1 — Kevin Smith’s two unassisted goals helped the Falcons (10-0) to a South Coast Conference victory.

Franklin 5, Stoughton 1 — Jack Moran, Will Krysak, Noah Cain, Gavin Scagliarini, and Andrew O’Neill each scored a goal for the Panthers (3-3-3) in the Hockomock win.

Hingham 1, Hanover 0 — The No. 6 Harbormen (9-0) kept their unbeaten season on track thanks Aidan Brazel’s goal to edge the Hawks (1-8-1) in the Patriot League win. Jack Price recorded the shutout in net.

Milton 9, Norwood 1 — Abdallah Hassan (2 goals), Fabrice Hippo-Lyte (2 goals), Justin Gomes (2 goals), Jack Corson, Harlan Lundgten, and Christopher Rhoden each fired home goals in the non-conference win for the Wildcats (5-3-1).

Newburyport 1, Lynnfield 0 — Adam Bovee scored the winner with 16:22 remaining in the first half to seal the Cape Ann League win for the No. 17 Clippers (10-0).

Pembroke 5, Whitman-Hanson 2 — Ethan Sullivan (1 goal, 3 assists), Andrew Gleason (2 goals), Declan Crowley (1 goal), and Charlie Goncalves (1 goal) each scored for the Titans (6-2-1) in their Patriot League win.

Plymouth South 2, Plymouth North 2 — Ben Young and Ryan Healey both found the back of the net in the last 2:30 of the Patriot League matchup as North (7-2-1) rallied the draw.

Quincy 1, Silver Lake 0 — Senior Zach Donaghue buried the lone goal for the Presidents (5-4-2) in the Patriot League contest.

Somerset Berkley 5, Bourne 0 — Nate Caruso (2 goals) and Seth Lee (2 assists) ran the show for the Blue Raiders (5-2-2) in their South Coast Conference victory.

Field hockey

Andover 3, Central Catholic 1 — Emma Reilly scored two goals and set up up the other for the third-ranked Golden Warriors (8-0-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Bedford 2, Stoneham 1 — Gianna Mici tipped a loose ball into the back of the net, and Narineh Gevorkian scored on a corner to give the Buccaneers (5-1-4) the nonleague win.

Concord-Carlisle 5, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Grace Waldeck netted three goals and Siena Triola earned the shutout for the fifth-ranked Patriots (7-0-1) in the Dual County League win.

Dover-Sherborn 2, Norwood 0 — Lily Duplesssie and Izzie Friedle scored for the No. 4 Raiders (5-0) in a Tri-Valley League win.

Methuen 4, Lowell 0 — Natalia Fiato’s collected a hat trick and Mary Jane Petisce netted her first varsity goals for the Rangers (4-3-1) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win. Alex Tardugno registered 12 saves in net to preserve a shutout.

Pentucket 4, Amesbury 1 — Senior Lana Mickelson scored twice, helping lift Pentucket (8-1) to victory in the Cape Ann League clash.

Wellesley 3, Braintree 1 — Sophomore midfielder Sophia Weene tallied a goal and an assist for the Raiders (7-1) in their Bay State Conference win.

Whitman-Hanson 5, Plymouth South 0 — A three-goal performance from senior Olivia Phelps carried the Panthers (2-5-1) to victory in the Patriot League. Senior Ally Ayers and Lauren Dunn scored as well.

Boys’ golf

Hamilton-Wenham 133, Ipswich 94 — Cooper Miller tallied 28 points for the Generals (7-3) in their CAL match at Cape Ann Golf Course in Essex.

Weymouth 91, Framingham 75 — Junior Anthony Choukas shot a 1-over par 37, pacing the Wildcats (5-4) in the Bay State Conference match at Weathervane Golf Club.

Girls’ volleyball

Case 3, Wareham 0 — Led by sophomore Hannah Storm (12 kills) and junior Olivia Silva (26 assists, seven aces), the Cardinals (8-1) emerged victorious in a South Coast Conference match.

Central Catholic 3, Lowell 2 — Junior Francheska Paulino led the Raiders (3-7) with eight kills and senior Kayleigh Holland added 22 assists in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Greater New Bedford 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Freshman Elle McCormack recorded 21 assists and senior Kylee Caetano led the Bears (3-5) with 10 kills in the South Coast Conference win.

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Georgetown 0 — Seniors Mia Flynn (10) and Lisette Leonard (9) led the Generals (6-2) in kills to earn the Cape Ann League win.

Holbrook 3, Southeastern 2 — Junior Olivia Hingston racked up 15 kills as the Bulldogs (7-3) earned a five-set victory in in the Mayflower.

Lynn Classical 3, Revere 0 — Chloe Clement recorded 18 kills and Samantha Thoeun tallied 20 assists in the Greater Boston League win for the Rams (11-0). Clement surpassed the 100 kills mark for the season, and Thoeun did the same for assists.

North Andover 3, Dracut 1 — Nadine Abdat (13 kills, 7 blocks), Anna Wong (14 assists), Emma Bosco (14 assists) and Isabelle McElhiney (3 aces) commanded the offense for the No. 12 Knights (9-0) in their Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Emma Healy, AJ Traub, and Christopher Williams contributed to this report.