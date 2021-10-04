Celtics deliver first-year coach Ime Udoka a come-from-behind preseason win vs. Magic

Jaylen Brown had 25 points in 26 minutes to lead Boston, and Jayson Tatum added 18 points and 9 rebounds. The final score of a preseason game is never especially relevant, but the Celtics did trail, 76-67, when their stars checked out late in the third quarter.

Before the Celtics faced the Magic on Monday night, head coach Ime Udoka sat in a small room in the bowels of TD Garden and said it was the most excited he had ever been for a preseason game. Even though the matchup did not count, it was Udoka’s first as a head coach, and it ended with a lively crowd in a frenzy after Boston’s backups ignited a late comeback that ended with a 98-97 Celtics win.

Advertisement

Boston made a spirited run in the final minutes, with a lineup consisting of its regular rotation players going against Orlando’s third- and fourth stringers. The Magic led, 89-79, with 5:45 left, when Boston charged back behind Aaron Nesmith, who hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored inside to tie the score at 89.

Boston trailed, 97-95, when Romeo Langford got the ball at the left arc after a scramble and calmly drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with 13.8 seconds left. Orlando’s Ignas Brazdekis missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, and Boston had its win.

Observations from the game:

▪ It was Brown’s first game since his season was cut short last year due to left wrist surgery. He played with a light wrap on the wrist, but it certainly did not appear to hinder him. The All-Star forward exploded for 16 points in less than nine minutes in the opening quarter. He hit three 3-pointers and added a strong drive and finish that was followed by a flex for the crowd. Brown said he’s been dealing with some mild wrist soreness, so this performance was certainly encouraging.

Advertisement

▪ The Celtics started Tatum, Brown, Williams, Smart and forward Juancho Hernangomez. Udoka has hinted, unsurprisingly, that those first four players are locked into starting slots. He plans to use the preseason to experiment with the final slot, and will most likely use some kind of rotation depending on the matchups. But Hernangomez got the first look on Monday.

“I think one of the best things we’ve got is the versatility,” Hernangomez said before the game. “We’ve got a lot of players who can play different positions, and all of the positions are interchangeable, so everybody has to be ready to do more things, try to focus on versatility.”

▪ Udoka did caution not to read into his general substitution patterns in the preseason. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting his 10-man rotation from the first half. The starters were eventually joined by Josh Richardson, Al Horford, Dennis Schröder, Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith. Enes Kanter, Grant Williams and Langford were the notable absences. Williams checked in midway through the third quarter. This will be one of the deeper teams the Celtics have had in recent years.

▪ Tatum seemed to have a real attack mentality, particularly in the second half. Just 4 of his 16 shots were 3-pointers and he consistently looked to either back down his defender or use a powerful drive to get to the rim. One strong third-quarter finish at the rim brought the crowd to his feet. Everyone knows Tatum can shoot, so this is a perfect time for him to focus on other areas of his game.

Advertisement

▪ The Celtics are excited about the potential of their perimeter defense this season. Everyone knows what Smart can do, but Richardson and Schröder are defensive upgrades from Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. Schröder provided an example of his pestering approach in the second quarter when he hounded Magic guard Cole Anthony in the backcourt before swiping the ball away from him.

▪ Horford said he was focused on speeding up the release on his 3-pointers this year. He was just 1 for 4 in the first half, but he did seem to be getting the ball off quickly.

▪ It was a bit of an odd night for Robert Williams. On offense the athletic big man mostly fired up mid-range jump-shots with no success. He was 0 for 7 from the field.

▪ Last season the NBA continued its approach from the Orlando bubble in which referees announce the results of reviews on a microphone so everyone can hear. But after the officials reviewed a second-quarter Magic foul to determine if it was a flagrant foul they just told the ruling to the scorer’s table before it was relayed to the crowd by the public-address announcer. It might just be because it’s preseason, but the old way was a nice touch because the referees usually explained plays in a bit more detail. Hopefully it comes back.

Advertisement









Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.