Defenseman Jakub Zboril knows he can play; now he has to prove it to the Bruins

“I feel like that one year showed me so much and coming here this year, I feel like I’m at that level,” Zboril said. “I can play. I’m not really on the ice being scared of making a mistake. I feel like I’m a player who can play this game and if I make a mistake, I’ll just recover back and make a better decision next time.

PHILADELPHIA — After finally breaking through at the NHL level, Jakub Zboril walked away from last season with the sense he could play in the league but also the realization he had room to improve.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old defensemen played in 42 games and notched nine assists last season, and the time on the ice helped him shed some apprehension.

“I still feel like I played really well,” Zboril said. “But sometimes I was kind of indecisive and this year I just came into camp and decided what I wanted to do, what I wanted to show and I’m just going forward.”

The major takeaway, he said, was consistency from day to day.

“It can’t be only some days,” Zboril said. “You have to show up every single day, every single practice, for games. You have to be there, be a good pro and lead by example.”

The Bruins made it clear to Zboril coming into training camp that a roster crowded with defensemen would mean he would have to compete for a spot.

“After last season, I was thinking I would have my spot on the team, then some injuries came in and I didn’t play like I wanted to play and someone else got my spot,” Zboril said. “So I was told to come to camp and compete for my spot back. I think I did a pretty good job doing that, showing up to camp ready, competing for my spot.”

Advertisement

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy praised Zboril’s approach through camp and imagined scenarios in which he will have opportunities to contribute.

“I like his professionalism, his approach,” Cassidy said. “He looks like he’s conditioned better. He’s practicing better. Who knows how that’ll translate once he gets in? He’ll get in — I mean, there’s always going to be injuries, just the way it works out — and see how he does.”

The Bruins top five defensemen are essentially established, but Zboril is battling with Connor Clifton and John Moore for the sixth spot. Zboril was on the top defensive pairing Monday night in the Bruins’ preseason game against the Flyers.

Cassidy said the experience Zboril gained last season should help.

If last year was a breakthrough, this year Zboril has to figure out how to stick around. It’s a process players before him — from Matt Grzelcyk to Clifton to Kevan Miller — have had to go through, Cassidy said.

“Now it’s a situation like a lot of guys, he’s got to push his way in and stay in,” Cassidy said. “He has to decide to keep himself ready to go, and when he gets his chance, stay in so we can’t take him out again. This is a guy we like, he’s just got some guys ahead of him.”

Roster decisions

Cassidy gave his stars a rest after Saturday’s game against the Rangers with plans to get the roster down to one group before Wednesday’s preseason finale against the Washington Capitals.

Advertisement

“Some of the guys were off the ice, the more veteran guys who played Thursday and Saturday,” Cassidy said. “So this group tonight that’s playing, no matter what deserves a bit of a breather. So that’s something we’ll talk about on the plane on the way home and tomorrow morning.”

The Bruins will spent the next week leading up to the season opener making difficult roster decisions.

“The conversation always comes down to the asset management,” Cassidy said. “You’ve got guys who require waivers and how does that affect our roster, etc. So those are things that [general manager] Don [Sweeney] handles more than I do.”

Frederic has a role model

Although Trent Frederic was pleased with the way he started training camp, he acknowledged it hasn’t translated the way he imagined in a game. He went into Monday looking to play physical and establish a presence.

He said watching the way Brad Marchand carries himself in the locker room pushes him to do the same.

“He comes in every day, he’s always early, he’s probably the hardest-working guy every day and I think it rubs off on everyone,” Frederic said. “When you see him doing extra you want to do extra. He just kind of pushes everyone that way.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.