EMass boys’ soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth’s Reece Cordeiro headlines Players of the Week

Melvin Albes, Cardinal Spellman — The senior recorded a pair of three-goal performances in wins over Arlington Catholic (7-0) and Holbrook (5-0), helping the Cardinals (6-0-2) remain unbeaten.
Reece Cordeiro, Dighton-Reheboth — The Falcons (9-0) continued to roll with wins over Bourne (4-0), Apponequet (7-2), and Durfee (2-1), with the senior forward collecting four goals and three assists.
Matt Geraghty, Reading — A senior captain, Geraghty controlled the midfield for the undefeated Rockets, tallying one goal and two assists across three pivotal Middlesex League wins over Woburn (3-1), Belmont (2-0), and Lexington (1-0).
Pierce Julien, Braintree — The sophomore rallied the Wamps to a 4-3 Bay State Conference win over Milton on Tuesday with a pair of goals in the final eight minutes to finish off a three-goal performance.
Clide Neau, Oliver Ames — The senior forward netted a goal for the Tigers (6-1) in wins over Taunton and Foxborough, raising his season total to seven, the most in the Hockomock League.
Cole Sampson, Hingham — The Patriot League’s leading scorer bagged three goals in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Quincy and now has 11 tallies for the Harbormen (8-0).
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport — The senior keeper recorded a pair of clean sheets in Cape Ann League wins over North Reading (1-0) and Amesbury(4-0). Tahnk has six shutouts in nine games for the Clippers (9-0).