EMass boys’ soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth’s Reece Cordeiro headlines Players of the Week

Melvin Albes, Cardinal Spellman — The senior recorded a pair of three-goal performances in wins over Arlington Catholic (7-0) and Holbrook (5-0), helping the Cardinals (6-0-2) remain unbeaten.

Reece Cordeiro, Dighton-Reheboth — The Falcons (9-0) continued to roll with wins over Bourne (4-0), Apponequet (7-2), and Durfee (2-1), with the senior forward collecting four goals and three assists.

Matt Geraghty, Reading — A senior captain, Geraghty controlled the midfield for the undefeated Rockets, tallying one goal and two assists across three pivotal Middlesex League wins over Woburn (3-1), Belmont (2-0), and Lexington (1-0).