Excitement for Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game pushing ticket prices sky high

Tickets are sold out, but like the Brady game, the resumption of hostilities between the longtime rivals brings with it an injection of interest and inflation of prices on the secondary ticket market.

Two days after Tom Brady’s appearance at Gillette Stadium, it’s time for a one-and-done between the Yankees and the Red Sox Tuesday night forthe first Wild Card Game at Fenway Park.

The parade of hot-ticket Boston sports events just will not end.

Red Sox spokesperson Zineb Curran said in an e-mail that based on how quickly remaining tickets sold out after the Red Sox clinched the wild-card spot Sunday evening and the early action in the ticket resale market, “it appears that demand for this Wild Card game exceeds the demand for any previous Division Series games, including the 2018 ALDS vs. the Yankees.”

As of yesterday afternoon, there were 4,040 tickets available for the game on StubHub with an average price of $242, while the average price of the 400 tickets available at Ace Ticket was at $276.

At Ace, the average price for the two Division Series games combined between the Yankees and Red Sox three Octobers ago at Fenway Park was $272.

At StubHub, the average price for those two games was $219.

“I believe that this game will have more interest than that Division Series,” said Jim Holzman, owner of Ace Ticket. “This is bigger than that, the fact that it’s only one game makes it a Game 7.”

StubHub said that the average price of a Yankees ticket at Fenway Park this season was $153.

Over the three games at Fenway Park last month when the Yankees swept the Red Sox, the average ticket price on StubHub was $180.

The Red Sox put tickets on sale Sept. 29 for a potential Wild Card Game and ALDS games. There were tickets remaining for the Wild Card Game until shortly after the Red Sox topped the Nationals in Game 162.

The Red Sox said that they may place a limited number of Wild Card Game tickets on their website in the hours leading up to the game once they get a clearer picture of what the needs are from the Yankees and MLB for their allotted tickets.

Should the Red Sox beat the Yankees and play the Rays in the ALDS, tickets are still available for the two possible gamesat Fenway Park Oct. 10-11.

