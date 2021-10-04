Goaltender Jeremy Swayman is sharp in Bruins’ exhibition loss to Flyers in overtime

Throughout the exhibition season he’s had the focus of a player ready to embrace the larger role that awaits him with Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak gone.

His approach isn’t just day to day, it’s moment to moment because each one’s still new and each one still matters.

PHILADELPHIA — Jeremy Swayman still has the wide-eyed look that endeared him to fans last year as he emerged as a fresh-face during the Bruins’ playoff push.

He continued his razor sharp exhibition run Monday night against the Flyers, coming up with 33 saves in the Bruins’ 2-1 overtime loss.

In three exhibition games, Swayman has 68 saves on 71 shots.

Jack Studnicka got the Bruins on the board first, diving across traffic at the front of the net to punch in Jakub Lauko’s shot off the post at the 13:25 mark in the second period.

The Flyers outshot the Bruins, 36-25, but Swayman was cool under pressure.

Later in the second period, when Connor Clifton lost the puck by the blue line and gave James van Riemsdyk a breakaway, Swayman had no trouble shutting down van Riemsdyk’s backhand attempt.

With Nick Wolff in the box for hooking van Riemsdyk, however, the Flyers cracked Swayman’s armor moments later on the power play. Sean Couturier sneaked a one-hander by Swayman before time expired to tie the score going into the third.

When play turned to 3-on-3 in overtime, Swayman found himself facing an odd man rush and got beat by Ivan Provorov to end it.

The Bruins play their final exhibition game Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.