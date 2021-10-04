Here’s what Tom Brady had to say after the Buccaneers beat the Patriots Sunday night

“Pretty surreal. It’s an amazing organization, so many great guys that have been friends for a long time. They’ve got a really good football team. They made us earn it.”

On what the postgame reception with his former Patriots teammates was like:

On playing in every big-game situation imaginable, but not like this. What was he experiencing?

“I was just trying to keep my poise. I knew what we were going to be dealing with. I thought [the Patriots] made a lot of really good plays. good to get a win on the road.”

On Patriots fans chanting his name and regaining his focus:

“That was pretty cool. This has been my home for 20 years, my kids were born here. It’s just a great town, great city, great area. I love it up here. I have so many people that I have relationships with. But this was about this team coming up here to win. This wasn’t about one player.”

On setting the all-time passing record, on the Gillette field:

“It’s pretty cool. Nothing in this sport can be accomplished without incredible teammates and coaches. I’ve just been blessed for 22 years to be with some amazing people. A quarterback can’t do anything if the guys can’t catch the ball. I hope all of them felt a little piece of happiness watching that. I sure as hell can’t catch anything, ,everybody saw that drop against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. But I can throw it a little bit.”















































