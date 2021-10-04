fb-pixel Skip to main content

Here’s what Tom Brady had to say after the Buccaneers beat the Patriots Sunday night

From staff reportsUpdated October 4, 2021, 39 minutes ago
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Patriots, 19-17, on Sunday.
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Patriots, 19-17, on Sunday.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

A selection of comments by Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Tampa Bay beat New England, 19-17, on Sunday night.

On what the postgame reception with his former Patriots teammates was like:

“Pretty surreal. It’s an amazing organization, so many great guys that have been friends for a long time. They’ve got a really good football team. They made us earn it.”

On playing in every big-game situation imaginable, but not like this. What was he experiencing?

“I was just trying to keep my poise. I knew what we were going to be dealing with. I thought [the Patriots] made a lot of really good plays. good to get a win on the road.”

On Patriots fans chanting his name and regaining his focus:

“That was pretty cool. This has been my home for 20 years, my kids were born here. It’s just a great town, great city, great area. I love it up here. I have so many people that I have relationships with. But this was about this team coming up here to win. This wasn’t about one player.”

On setting the all-time passing record, on the Gillette field:

“It’s pretty cool. Nothing in this sport can be accomplished without incredible teammates and coaches. I’ve just been blessed for 22 years to be with some amazing people. A quarterback can’t do anything if the guys can’t catch the ball. I hope all of them felt a little piece of happiness watching that. I sure as hell can’t catch anything, ,everybody saw that drop against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. But I can throw it a little bit.”













