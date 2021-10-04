Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologizes to team for ‘stupid’ incident caught on viral video

Saying it was "stupid," Meyer told reporters during his regularly scheduled Monday news conference that, "I explained everything that happened and owned it. . . . I should not have myself in that kind of position."

The coach of the 0-4 Jaguars was in his restaurant in Ohio Friday night, with tweets showing him posing with friends. However, a candid moment then surfaced of him and the unidentified woman, and, although it was deleted, it lived on the Internet and the public relations damage was done.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized Monday to his “team and staff for being a distraction” for what he said was a “stupid” incident in which a viral video showed him in a bar with a young woman dancing against him.

The Jaguars had been in Ohio for a Thursday night game and suffered what Meyer had described as a "heartbreaking" 24-21 loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati. As is typically after a Thursday night game, players were given the weekend off and were to return to the team facility Monday. They had flown back to Jacksonville after the game, but the 57-year-old Meyer, who is in his first season as an NFL head coach, remained behind. An Ohio native who coached at Ohio State, he attended college at Cincinnati and owns restaurants in Columbus and Dublin.

"I stayed to see the grandkids, and we all went to dinner that night at the restaurant," he explained. "There was a big group next to our restaurant, and they wanted me to come over to take pictures and I did. They tried to pull me on the dance floor screwing around, and I should have left."

Asked whether he had apologized to his family, Meyer said, “of course I did,” and described them as “upset.” His wife, Shelley, had tweeted an image showing her babysitting Friday evening and wrote, “Buddy Deserved a Night Out.”

Meyer said he had spoken to team leaders one-on-one, to Jaguars owner Shad Khan and General manager Trent Baalke and to the team as a whole. He described Khan and Baalke as supportive. “I’ve always been so defensive of [players],” he said. “I remember when [quarterback] Trevor [Lawrence] told me he was going to go to Vegas for his bachelor party. I was just like, ‘Gosh, be careful and surround yourself because I’ve seen this happen.’ ‘’

Meyer acknowledged he is concerned about dealing with players who might be involved in a similar situation. “I am concerned, but I’ve just got to do right,” he said.

Broncos coach upset at Ravens coach

Vic Fangio didn’t appreciate John Harbaugh’s decision to have Lamar Jackson sweep left on the final snap of Baltimore’s 23-7 win in Denver just so the Ravens could match the longest streak in NFL history of 100-yard rushing games.

“I thought it was kind of bull [expletive],” the Broncos coach said Monday when asked if he had a problem with the Ravens not just taking a knee.

“But I expected it from them,” added Fangio, who was on Harbaugh’s first coaching staff in Baltimore 14 years ago. “Because that’s just how they operate. That’s just their, you know, mode of operation; player safety is secondary.”

Harbaugh was taken aback by Fangio’s harsh words, saying, “I thought we were on good terms. We had a nice chat before the game. Known each other for a long time. But I promise you, I’m not going to give that insult one second thought. What’s meaningful to us might not be meaningful to them.”

Harbaugh then took a shot at the Broncos for trying to score a meaningless TD in the closing seconds, saying, “I don’t know that there’s a 16-point touchdown that’s going to be possible right there, so that didn’t have anything to do with winning the game.”

The Broncos had limited the Ravens to 97 yards on the ground, including just 23 by Jackson, his lowest total in almost a year, when Baltimore cornerback Anthony Averett intercepted a Drew Lock pass in the end zone with three seconds left.

Harbaugh jumped at the chance to go for the record. Instead of lining up in victory formation, Jackson took the shotgun snap and swept left for 5 yards, pushing the Ravens over the century mark for the 43rd consecutive game.

“Oh yeah, 100 percent my call,” declared Harbaugh enthusiastically and unapologetically after the game, explaining it was important to his players and coaches to match the mark set by the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1974-77.

A disgusted Fangio threw his headset to the ground after the final play, but didn’t voice his displeasure in his postgame handshake with Harbaugh.

“Thirty-seven years in pro ball, I’ve never seen anything like that,” Fangio said Monday. “But it was to be expected, and we expected it.”

That’s how it went all afternoon for the Broncos: they knew exactly what was coming and they were powerless to stop it.