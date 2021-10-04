Mets opt to part ways with manager Luis Rojas following late-season collapse

Rojas was let go as New York Mets manager on Monday after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on his contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen’s first year of ownership.

For a while this summer, Luis Rojas was a potential Manager of the Year contender.

The move was no surprise, the first of several significant changes coming again this offseason for a club in constant turmoil.

“I want to share such heartfelt gratitude to so many in the Mets organization for not only the last two seasons as manager, but for the last 16 years in a variety of roles,” Rojas said in a statement released by the team.

“We live in a results-oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season,” he said.

The Mets said Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role still to be determined. The club said decisions about the coaching staff will be made in the coming days.

“The entire Mets organization is grateful for the dedication and devotion that Luis has exhibited over the last two seasons as manager,” team president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “He has shown a great commitment to the Mets over many years in multiple capacities. These decisions are never easy, but we feel a change is needed at this time.”

Expected to challenge for the playoffs or even a pennant with $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor at shortstop, New York led its division for 90 straight days despite a wave of injuries — and Rojas drew praise for his steady hand and communication skills.

But then everything fell apart over the final two months of the season.

With ace pitcher Jacob deGrom sidelined since the All-Star break by a sprained elbow, New York went into a nosedive once August arrived. The lineup languished even when healthy, and an overtaxed pitching staff started to crack.

Lindor missed more than five weeks in the second half with an oblique injury and didn’t emerge from his season-long slump until too late. Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, and James McCann also flopped at the plate, leaving Pete Alonso to carry the load.

An untimely 2-11 stretch against the Dodgers and Giants, baseball’s top two teams, dropped the Mets from five games over .500 and tied for first place to 62-66 and 6 1/2 games out on Aug. 26. In a middling division, they lost the lead for good on Aug. 14 and never really recovered.

Rojas made a series of questionable in-game decisions down the stretch, and the collapse was complete when the Mets were eliminated from postseason contention on Sept. 25 with more than a week remaining. They limped to the finish line of their fourth losing season in five years, and 10th in the last 13. New York has made the playoffs twice in the past 15 seasons, advancing only in 2015 on the way to a World Series appearance.

As losses piled up, Rojas’s fate seemed sealed before the season was over. New York went 26-34 during his first year at the helm, finishing tied for last place in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

“I enjoyed my time here the last two years being the manager,” Rojas said last week, the writing already on the wall. “It’s been fun every day just working with the guys and connecting with them and preparing. We haven’t achieved what we wanted to achieve.”

Rojas was swiftly elevated to skipper in January 2020 by former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen as the replacement for Carlos Beltrán. The promotion came just days after Beltrán was let go without managing a single game as part of fallout from the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

With only one big league season under his belt as New York’s quality control coach, Rojas became the team’s fourth manager in 2 1/2 years — and third in four months. The move was applauded by veterans and young Mets players alike, including those such as Alonso who played for Rojas in the minors.

Rojas has worked in the Mets’ organization since 2007 and spent eight years as a minor league manager. He is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants skipper Felipe Alou, and the brother of ex-big league outfielder Moises Alou.

Rojas turned 40 on Sept. 1 and was the second-youngest manager in the majors, 24 days older than Minnesota’s Rocco Baldelli.

“It was fun playing for him,” Lindor said. “I like him a lot. He brings a lot to the game. One of the biggest messages that he brought this year was to be fearless.”

Next up, Alderson and Cohen plan to search for a president of baseball operations — and that individual will likely be tasked with hiring the new manager.

The Mets initially intended to bring in a president of baseball operations last offseason, but were unable to interview top targets employed by other clubs, and at least one wasn’t interested in coming to New York.

Fans made gradual return in 2021

Major League Baseball drew 45.3 million fans this year as fans gradually were allowed to return, down from 68.5 million over 2019 in the last season before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles Dodgers led the major leagues in home attendance at 2.8 million. They did not start selling full capacity until games in mid-June.

This year’s MLB season averaged 18,901 for 2,397 dates, the commissioner’s office said.

Atlanta was second at 2.3 million, followed by San Diego at 2.2 million, Texas and St. Louis at 2.1 million, and Houston at 2.07 million.

The New York Yankees drew 1.96 million, Boston 1.7 million, and the Mets 1.5 million in Cohen’s first season as owner.

Miami was last at 640,000, Oakland 29th at 700,000, Tampa Bay 28th at 760,000, Baltimore 27th at 790,000, and Toronto 26th at 800,000.

The Blue Jays played home games at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., and then their Triple A ballpark in Buffalo, N.Y., before returning home on July 30 to the Rogers Centre, where capacity reached a maximum of about 29,000 in late September.

Only Texas began the 2021 season at 100% capacity, with other US teams reaching full capacity availability ranging from Atlanta on May 7 to Seattle on July 2.

Batting averages take a dip

The major league batting average dropped to .244 this season, its lowest since the year of the pitcher in 1968, though offense picked up markedly following baseball’s midseason crackdown on grip-enhancing substances for pitchers.

MLB’s stricter enforcement had the desired impact, ending a run of 12 consecutive full seasons in which strikeouts had set records annually.

From opening day through June 2, the last day before the crackdown, batters hit .236 with a .395 slugging percentage, a .707 OPS and an average of 4.36 runs per team each game. From June 3 through the end of the regular season, the average rose to .248 with a .419 slugging percentage, a .738 OPS and an average of 4.62 runs.

There were a record 2,664 more strikeouts than hits, the gap increasing from 1,147 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and 784 in 2019, when strikeouts topped hits for the first time.

While there were 42,145 strikeouts, a slight decrease from 42,823 in 2019, hits declined from 42,039 to 39,481 as computer-aided defensive shifts proliferated. The big league batting average was .271 in 1999 at the height of the Steroids Era, when there were 45,327 hits.

The major league batting average dropped to a record-low .237 in 1968, prompting MLB to lower the pitcher’s mound from 15 inches to 10 the following season and to shrink the strike zone.

Fastball spin rates declined from an average of 2,319 revolutions per minute before June 3 to 2,251 after, and velocity was virtually unchanged, increasing from 93.6 to 93.7 mph, the commissioner’s office said. Curveball spin rates dropped from an average of 2,552 to 2,484 and sliders from an average of 2,462 to 2,393.

The percentage of plate appearances ending in strikeouts dropped from 24.2% before the crackdown to 22.7% after, while walks fell from 8.9% to 8.2%. Home runs increased from 3.1% to 3.4% and hit by pitches were stable at 1.16%. Those figures all exclude intentional walks.

This year’s batting average of .243799 was just below 1972′s .243807, down from .245 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and .252 in 2019. There average was in the .260s from 2001-09 before the rise of defensive shifts.

There were 5,944 home runs, down from a record 6,776 in 2019, which broke the mark of 6,105 set in 2017.

Betts has top-selling jersey

Mookie Betts and the reigning World Series champion Dodgers had four of the top 10 selling jerseys in Major League Baseball this season. Betts’ No. 50 uniform claimed the top spot for the second straight year after he was acquired prior to the 2020 season from the Red Sox. He’s joined in the top 10 by teammates Clayton Kershaw at five, Cody Bellinger at six, and World Series MVP Corey Seager at eight. Kershaw and Seager are set to become free agents. Betts was followed at No. 2 by Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., who signed a $340 million, 14-year deal to remain with San Diego prior to the season and then played his way into the thick of the NL MVP race. Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves was third despite a season-ending knee injury in July, while Javier Báez finished fourth with combined sales of his Cubs and Mets jerseys after he was traded to New York midseason. Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani finished ninth after one of the most remarkable seasons in baseball history. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who led MLB in jersey sales from 2017-19, ranked seventh … The White Sox think pitcher Carlos Rodón will be healthy enough to help them in the playoffs after the All-Star lefthander was limited down the regular-season stretch. General manager Rick Hahn said Rodón will only pitch once during the best-of-five division series against the AL West champion Astros that begins Thursday. If the White Sox advance, they’ll evaluate his workload on a series-by-series basis.