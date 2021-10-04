NFL Week 4: Kyler Murray and the Cardinals reign supreme

The Rams upgraded at quarterback with Matthew Stafford. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are always contenders. And the 49ers, just one year removed from a Super Bowl appearance, got Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury and added Trey Lance in the draft.

It certainly is no surprise that the NFC West has been the toughest division in the NFL.

Yet after four weeks it’s Arizona that sits atop the NFL. Kyler Murray is playing like an MVP, coach Kliff Kingsbury has hit his stride in his third season, and the Cardinals are now 4-0 after an impressive win over the previously undefeated Rams.

The Cardinals taking flight is where we begin the Week 4 review:

⋅ Arizona is the NFL’s first 4-0 team this season (and possibly only, depending on the Raiders’ outcome on Monday night) thanks to the maturation of Murray, now in his third season.

The Cardinals lead the NFL in scoring at 35 points per game, have cracked 31 points and 400 yards of offense in all four games, and Murray is playing like a superstar. Not only is he completing a league-high 76.1 percent of his passes, Murray is also pushing the ball downfield. He is second in the NFL with 9.5 yards per pass attempt, and leads the league with 16 completions of at least 25 yards.

Sunday, Murray toyed with an elite Rams defense that had just shut down Tom Brady.

“It’s hard to emulate the speed he plays with, the athleticism, the feel, the instincts,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

Three of the Cardinals’ four wins have come on the road (Tennessee, Jacksonville, and the Rams). And they also bring the heat on defense, having held three of four opponents under 21 points.

Their upcoming schedule is as difficult as it gets, with two games against the 49ers, trips to Cleveland and Seattle, and visits from the Packers and Panthers in the next seven weeks. But the Cardinals look like they are built to last.

Josh Allen and the Bills are racking up blowouts after a Week 1 hiccup. Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

⋅ The Buffalo Bills aren’t just winning games, they are trampling teams. After a Week 1 hiccup against the Steelers, the Bills beat the Dolphins 35-0, topped Washington by 22 points, and shut out the Texans on Sunday, 40-0. The Bills’ plus-90 scoring margin this season is 35 points better than any other team.

The Bills have the look of a Super Bowl team right now. They are just the third team since 1990 with two shutouts through four games, the others being Washington in 1991 and the 2000 Ravens, both champions. The 3-1 Bills are also the only NFL team with a two-game lead in its division.

⋅ Sunday was a big day for NFL reunion games, not only in Foxborough. Chiefs coach Andy Reid pulled off an impressive 42-30 win in Philadelphia, becoming the first NFL coach with 100 victories for two different franchises. The 2-2 Chiefs, who badly needed a win, only had seven offensive drives on Sunday and scored a touchdown on six.

The Browns improved to 3-1 with a gritty 14-7 win in Minnesota, where Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spent his entire 14-year coaching career before moving to Cleveland in 2020. Jacoby Brissett couldn’t pull out the win against the Colts, where he spent his last four seasons. Brissett threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, but the Dolphins lacked punch in a 27-17 loss.

⋅ The rookie QB class finally had a decent weekend. Zach Wilson led two long touchdown drives in the fourth quarter and only threw one interception to help the Jets beat the Titans in overtime for their first win of the season. Justin Fields overcame a shaky debut to lead a few long touchdown drives and let his defense do the rest in the Bears’ victory over the Lions.

Zach Wilson's talent came out in the Jets' first win of the season. Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Mac Jones showed great poise in Sunday night’s loss to the Bucs, Trevor Lawrence didn’t throw an interception in the Jaguars’ loss on Thursday, and Lance made some big plays in relief of Garoppolo. The only rookie who struggled was the Texans’ Davis Mills, who threw four interceptions in the rain.

⋅ Congrats if you had Week 4 in your “When will Garoppolo get hurt?” pool. This time he left the 49ers’ loss to the Seahawks at halftime because of a calf injury that may keep him out for a few weeks. Lance struggled initially but finished the second half with 157 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and 41 rushing yards. Lance will likely start against the Seahawks next week, and this may be the opportunity he needs to take the job permanently from Garoppolo.

⋅ Ravens coach John Harbaugh found himself in a little hot water on Sunday for padding the stats in his team’s 23-7 win over the Broncos. On the final play of the game, with his team sitting at 97 rushing yards, Harbaugh called for a Lamar Jackson run instead of a kneel-down, and the 5-yard rush helped the Ravens tie the NFL record with their 43rd consecutive game with 100 or more rushing yards.

Harbaugh said he just wanted to do it for his players.

“One hundred percent my call,” Harbaugh said. “That’s one of those things that’s meaningful. … As a head coach, I think you do that for your players and you do that for your coaches and that’s something they’ll have for the rest of their lives.”

Broncos coach Vic Fangio had a more colorful reaction to the play on Monday.

⋅ Here come the Cowboys. They improved to 3-1 with an impressive 36-28 win over the previously undefeated Panthers, and are a two-point loss to Tom Brady on opening night away from being 4-0. Dak Prescott added to his MVP resume with four more touchdowns, but the Cowboys have now rushed for 603 yards in their last three games after putting up 245 on the Panthers. The Cowboys look like the clear favorites in the NFC East.

⋅ The Colts aren’t where they want to be at 1-3, but coach Frank Reich is doing a good job of reining in Carson Wentz, who has just one interception in 138 pass attempts this season. Last year in Philly, Wentz had seven interceptions in his first 137 pass attempts.

Ranking Rookie QBs

Mac Jones has still been the most impressive of the rookie quarterbacks through four weeks. Steven Senne/Associated Press

1. Mac Jones, Patriots: His completion percentage of 70.0 ranks seventh in the NFL.

2. Trey Lance, 49ers: Had solid numbers in relief. Now let’s see what he can do with a week of practice.

3. Zach Wilson, Jets: The talent is obvious. Now he finally limited his interceptions and made winning plays.

4. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: Unfortunately has the worst team (and perhaps worst coaching) around him.

5. Justin Fields, Bears: Led three long, impressive touchdown drives to put the game away early. But it was the Lions.

6. Davis Mills, Texans: We’ll give him a pass against a tough Bills team in the rain.

Have not appeared: Bucs QB Kyle Trask, Vikings QB Kellen Mond

Tracking former Patriots

⋅ Falcons WR Cordarrelle Patterson: Had five catches for 82 yards and three touchdown catches, plus six rushes for 34 yards. The Patriots could use him.

Former Patriot Cordarrelle Patterson had three touchdowns for the Falcons on Sunday. Danny Karnik/Associated Press

⋅ Rams RB Sony Michel: Had three rushes for 11 yards and a costly fumble that led to a touchdown in the second quarter.

⋅ Texans RB Rex Burkhead: Had one carry for minus-1 yard against the Bills (his first and only carry of the season), and has two catches for 11 yards this year. Maybe the Patriots can get him back.

⋅ Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Lost to the Jets. Yuck.

⋅ Dolphins coach Brian Flores: Both of his quarterbacks stink. Trade for Deshaun Watson coming in 3, 2, 1…

Stats of the Week

⋅ The 1-3 Vikings (plus-2) and 1-3 Patriots (plus-1) are the only teams with a positive point differential and losing record. The 3-1 Packers (minus-5) are only winning team with a negative point differential.

⋅ Sam Darnold – Sam Darnold? – became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for five touchdowns in his team’s first four games.

⋅ The Patriots became the fourth team in the last 52 years to finish a game with negative rushing yards (eight rushes for minus-1). The others were the 2007 Lions, 1994 Lions, and 2006 Lions.

⋅ Of the six rookie head coaches, only Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is still looking for his first win.

⋅ The Jets and Giants both won on the same weekend for just the third time in the last five seasons (Week 14 of 2018 and Week 16 of 2019).

⋅ The Chiefs-Eagles game was the fifth since 1990 that didn’t feature a single punt.

Ben Volin