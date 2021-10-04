The path to the Wild Card Game: The 10 games and series that defined the Red Sox’ season

But the Red Sox are playoff contenders, through some tough losses and exhilarating wins for the team and its fans.

The Red Sox will host the Yankees at Fenway Park for Tuesday’s Wild Card Game. The path here was somewhat unprecedented given the lows and how much they had to grind out wins.

Here are 10 key games and series — both good and bad — that got the Red Sox to this point.

Opening weekend

It seems as if it was ages ago, but the Red Sox were swept against the lowly Orioles on opening weekend at Fenway. Their 0-3 start, finishing with an 11-3 shellacking, sent Sox fans into immediate panic mode. Garrett Richards, who was in the rotation at the time, yielded six runs in just two innings, exiting the mound to a sea of boos.

Yet the Red Sox remained bullish

“If we invested our entire take on three games, I don’t know that anybody would be able to predict a World Series winner,” Richards said. “This is one series. Everybody knows what they’re capable of.”

After that, the Red Sox rattled off nine straight wins which included a sweep vs. the Rays and Orioles. They then won 3 of 4 against the Twins.

April 19: Red Sox 11, White Sox 4

The Red Sox offense was never a question coming into this season. But the game that showedhow potent they could be came against the White Sox’ Lucas Giolito.

Giolito lasted just an inning-plus. He yielded six straight hits, including a Kiké Hernández leadoff homer. J.D. Martinez homered against Giolito in the second. Following a Rafael Devers walk, Giolito’s day was over. He surrendered eight runs on eight hits.

“It started with Enrique,” Cora said at the time, “and then the line kept moving. Probably the best inning in this short season. Line drive after line drive against a good pitcher. One of the best in the big leagues. It was fun to see.”

The Red Sox won, 11-4, to split the four-game series.

Sweeping the Yankees

The Red Sox didn’t play the Yankees for the first time this season until June 25. They swept them, with a convincing 9-2 win to close out the series. They tagged Gerrit Cole for six runs (five earned) on six hits.

July 25: Red Sox 5, Yankees 4

Domingo German carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning until Alex Verdugo doubled off the base of the right field wall. Yankee manager Aaron Boone decided to pull German with a 4-0 lead, but a five-run inning led to one of the best Sox comebacks of the season.

“It was a huge win,” said Hérnandez. “One of the biggest comebacks of the year, if not the biggest comeback.”

Said Verdugo: “That was one of the craziest wins I’ve been a part of.”

Aug. 8: Blue Jays 9, Red Sox 8

The Red Sox held a five-run lead against the Blue Jays just to see it squandered. After being one of the more dominant closers in baseball for the first half, Matt Barnes, particularly in this series, began to falter. In the eighth, the Sox still held a two-run lead, before Barnes gave up a three-run blast that led to a 9-8 loss.

“It’s definitely been tough,” Barnes said. “I’ll just be frank in a game in which we score eight runs, we got to win that ballgame.”

Aug. 27: Indians 7, Red Sox 5

After Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and with Christian Arroyo a close contact, the Sox called on Jonathan Arauz and Yairo Muñoz from Triple A Worcester for their late August series against Cleveland. The two players had to take a team bus to Cleveland so they could make it in time. Down 3-1 in the top of the eighth, Arauz belted a three-run shot, giving the Sox a one-run lead and, ultimately, a 4-3 win.

“I feel I’ve prepared myself,” Arauz said. “It’s been an up and down year for me. I’ve had some things not go my way. But I continue to keep my focus on what I can do today to help the team and how I can fit within a lineup to help the club.”

Sept. 1: Red Sox 3, Rays 2

It was a four-game set and the Red Sox already lost the first two of them to the Rays. They had Chris Sale on the mound, but also saw much of their lineup wiped out because of COVID-19. Xander Bogaerts, Hernández, and Arroyo missed out, with eight players and two staff members during that series either testing positive or deemed a close contact.

The Red Sox had to rely on Jack López and Jonathan Arauz up the middle. Neither produced with the bat, going a combined 0 for 6 at the bottom of the order, but they contributed with the leather.

Sale, who had recently returned from Tommy John surgery, faced his first real test. His three previous starts came against the Orioles, Rangers, and Twins, all of whom finished the year well under .500. Sale navigated his way through six innings, yielding two runs on six hits, including a Wander Franco homer. Jarren Duran, who had a forgettable year at the dish in his rookie season, delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the ninth as the Sox squeaked out a 3-2 win. A strong start from Eduardo Rodriguez the following night salvaged a series split.

Sept 6: Rays 11, Red Sox 10

Labor Day got laborious for the Red Sox. They were up 7-1 against the Rays in the second inning only to see it evaporate. With Sale on the mound, a lost fly ball in center field led to a four-run inning and an eventual 11-10 extra-inning loss that highlighted the Sox’ flaws on defense. Cora, a manager who prides himself on attention to detail, had a team that did not.

“It was a great, bad game, all the way to the last hitter,” said Cora “It wasn’t great as far as throwing to the bases, backing up guys, putting guys away. It was great that we had a chance to tie the game or win it at the end, but at the same time, we can’t give a big league team more than 27 outs, and we did.”

Swept by the Yankees

The Red Sox were swept by the Yankees for the second straight time in their most recent series, the last two games proving to a gut-wrenching blow. They led, 2-1, in the eighth against New York in that Saturday evening contest, but a grand slam by Giancarlo Stanton cemented a 5-3 loss.

In the eighth inning of the finale, Stanton struck again, blasting a two-run shot off Adam Ottavino which was a part of a four-run inning for the Yankees. A one-run lead turned into a sixth straight loss for the Red Sox.

“You can make a bad pitch, it doesn’t mean he’s going to hit it 1,000 feet,” Ottavino said in regards to the Stanton homer. “It takes two to do that. That’s credit to him there. But that was a bad pitch.”

Oct. 3: Red Sox 7, Nationals 5

The Red Sox controlled their own fate. The Yankees had just completed a 1-0 win over the Rays to punch their ticket to a wild-card game. If the Red Sox won, they would host the Wild Card Game. If they didn’t, they would have to play in a tie-breaking Game 163. In a 5-1 hole after five, the latter seemed likely. But the Red Sox scraped together a run in the sixth and then three more in the seventh, which included a Verdugo two-run double.

Rafael Devers then stamped the Sox’ trip to the postseason with a two-run blast in the ninth. The Sox won, 7-5.

“We blocked out all the haters. Blocked out all the outside noise,” Verdugo said. “Because at the end of the day, we could be the best team expected to win or the worst team expected to lose. You still got to go out there and play for 27 outs.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.