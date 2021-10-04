fb-pixel Skip to main content
Chad Finn | Sports Media

Patriots-Buccaneers draws big ratings, but falls short of record broadcasts

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated October 4, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Tom Brady's return to New England drew big numbers, but couldn't top the area's most-watched broadcasts.
NBC’s ratings for Sunday night’s Patriots-Bucs thriller were predictably massive. But unlike Tom Brady, they did not set any records.

Per NBC and Nielsen Media Research, the Buccaneers’ 19-17 victory over the Patriots – during which Brady, returning to Foxborough for the first time as an opponent, set the NFL’s career passing yardage record — averaged 28.5 million viewers, including streaming.

That puts it second behind only a Dallas-Washington game from Dec. 30, 2012 (30.3 million) among the most-watched “Sunday Night Football” broadcasts of all time.

Boston had the second-highest local ratings for the game, with a 43.8 rating and a 70 share. Providence was first (45.1/73).

The broadcast does not crack the all-time top-five highest-rated regular-season Patriots games in the Boston market. The Patriots-Giants finale in 2007 remains the standard-bearer with a 50.1 rating. That game, in which the Patriots completed a 16-0 regular season, aired on Chs. 4, 5, 7, and the NFL Network.

The 43.8 rating did get close to the fifth-highest rated Patriots game of all time in the market, a 34-27 win over the Colts on October 18, 2015, which drew a 44.6 rating. The Patriots’ top five highest-rated games are all victories.

Sunday’s game is the highest-rated Patriots game in at least two years. Their highest-rated game in 2019 was their 13-9 win over the Cowboys in Week 12 (42.6 rating). Tops last season was their season-opening 21-11 win over the Dolphins (30.8).

The 70 share for Patriots-Bucs – the percentage of televisions in use in a given market that are tuned in to a program – is the second-highest all-time in Boston, trailing only a 75 share for the ‘07 finale against the Giants.

Nationally, NBC said the game averaged a 14.6 rating and 34 share.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.

