It is believed he suffered the injury in the first half.

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, according to NFL Media.

Anderson, 30, in his first season with New England, played in four games for the Patriots this season, notching three tackles.

