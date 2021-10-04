Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez’s status to be determined for Wild Card Game

Yankee ace Gerrit Cole , who has a 6.19 ERA in three games at Fenway Park this season, will take the hill against the Red Sox. Martinez is just a career .240 hitter in 32 plate appearances against Cole. He’s hitting just .200 (2 for 10) with six strikeouts against Cole this season.

Manager Alex Cora said Monday that Martinez is still getting treatment and the team will make a decision Tuesday morning when rosters must be announced.

J.D. Martinez’s status for Tuesday night’s AL Wild Card Game is still to be determined. Martinez tripped over second base heading out to play right field in the fifth inning of Sunday’s season finale in Washington and sprained his ankle.

Nevertheless, Martinez is an integral piece to the Red Sox lineup. He finished the year hitting .286/.349/.518 with an .867 OPS and 28 homers.

“J.D., pretty big-time slugger, and seems like a pretty resilient individual based on the career path to get to being a big-time slugger in a big-time market,” said Cole. “What makes him a tough at-bat? I mean, he’s got some magic and he’s got a lot of talent, and so in situations like that, I think you have just got to try to stay vigilant and execute the pitches to the best of your ability.”

Arroyo at second?

Christian Arroyo likely will get the nod at second base because Jose Iglesias is ineligible for the postseason. Iglesias was not a part of the Red Sox roster prior to the Sept. 1 deadline but was a huge part of the Sox’ wild-card ticket, hitting .356 with a homer and also playing a solid second base.

Arroyo couldn’t stay on the field in the second half of the season. He registered just 18 plate appearances since the All-Star break, registering just five starts in that span. He hit a respectable .262/.324/.445.

Plawecki in, Vázquez out?

Christian Vázquez will likely sit with Nate Eovaldi on the hill. Eovaldi is more effective with Kevin Plawecki this year, posting a 3.28 ERA in 17 games (96 innings). With Vázquez, Eovaldi’s ERA ballooned to 4.77 in 13 games (66 innings).

“Those two have done an amazing job together,” Cora said of Plawecki and Eovaldi. “Nothing against Christian, but they have been good. I think that’s just the answer. You know, offensively, I think both have done a good job lately. You know, Kevin can catch up with the fastball, too. We know that. But this is more about, throughout the season, those two did a good job. But Christian will be ready.”

Eovaldi yielded seven runs in his last start against the Yankees but seven total in five prior meetings.

”I feel like that’s one of the best things I’ve been able to do this year is rebound after a bad start,” Eovaldi said. “I felt last time I faced these guys, it was a little mechanical, and if you fall behind in the counts, they are going to be able to do damage, and I wasn’t able to execute my off-speed pitches.”

Duran may be activated

Jarren Duran likely will be activated and a part of the wild-card roster, Cora said.

The Yankees expect shortstop Gio Urshela to be a go after he crashed into the third base dugout at Yankee Stadium Sunday.

“If there was a game today, he would be playing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Sale not on roster

Chris Sale won’t be on the postseason roster for the Wild Card Game. If the Sox advance, Sale could start either Game 1 or 2 against the Rays.

Eduardo Rodriguez might be on the roster Tuesday. Nick Pivetta will be in the bullpen.

Around the block

Cora has been a part of this rivalry as a player and as a manager in 2018-19.

“You know, 2018 was different than 2019. In 2019, they beat us,” Cora said. “They hit the ball out of the ballpark. It wasn’t fun in 2019. In 2018, it was fun for us. I know last year was a lot different for both organizations, but this year, it’s two good baseball teams that on any given night, they can beat the opposition.”

Inclement weather is in the forecast Tuesday, but Cora said he hopes it is not an issue. The schedule will get tight if the game is postponed. The AL wild card winner opens the Division Series at Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The Division Series schedule (first three games):

Game 1 Thursday: @Rays 8:07 p.m. on FS1

Game 2 Friday: @ Rays 7:02 p.m. FS1

Game 3: Sunday @Boston or New York 4:07 p.m. on MLB Network.

