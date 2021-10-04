fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Red Sox part ways with Triple A manager Billy McMillon

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated October 4, 2021, 1 hour ago

The Red Sox have relieved Worcester manager Billy McMillon of his duties, according to multiple sources.

McMillon spent three seasons as the Red Sox Triple A manager, and guided the WooSox to a 74-54 mark this year. McMillon, 49, also had stops as a manager at Class A Greenville (2010-11), High A Salem (2012-13) and Double A Portland (2014-15).

In addition, pitching coach Paul Abbott and hitting coach Rich Gedman will return in 2022, coach Bruce Crabbe will not.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette was first to report the news.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.

Boston Globe video