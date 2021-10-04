Hungary’s leader fights criticism in US via vast influence campaign

Jeff Sessions, the former attorney general, was another recent visitor. Tucker Carlson did his Fox News show from Hungary for a week this past summer. The American Conservative Union is planning a version of its Conservative Political Action Conference in Budapest early next year.

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence turned up in Hungary last month to speak to a conference on conservative social values and hosted by the far-right government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Those are among the more visible fruits of a well-funded campaign by Orban in the United States that stretches back a decade and stands as a case study in how governments around the world seek to shape policies and debates in Washington, sometimes raising concerns about improper foreign influence in US politics.

Carried out by a network of government offices, Washington lobbyists, Hungarian diaspora groups, educational institutions, and government-funded foundations, the effort’s main impact has been to bolster Orban’s image as a conservative leader on the world stage — and to counter his reputation as an authoritarian nationalist who is cozying up to Russia and China.

It has also notched some tangible, if fleeting, policy victories for Orban, including the withdrawal during the Trump administration of a State Department grant to nurture independent news media in Hungary and securing a long-coveted Oval Office meeting for Orban in 2019 with President Trump.

Much of what the Hungarian network has done is legal and standard operating procedure in Washington. But some of its activities touch on gray areas, including transparency requirements for those acting on behalf of foreign interests, concerns arising from overseas efforts to sway presidential campaigns, and the ethics of think tanks accepting money from governments or their proxies.

Last year, two prominent foreign policy think tanks in Washington severed ties with the Hungary Foundation, a group funded by the Hungarian government, amid concerns about its connections.

And Joe Biden's presidential campaign distanced itself from a volunteer policy adviser after receiving reports of his ties to Orban. The campaign referred the matter to the FBI, according to people familiar with the situation.

The network’s efforts can be traced to around 2011, the year after Orban became prime minister for the second time. As he worked to raise his global profile, he convened people with ties to Hungary from around the world in a Diaspora Council partly “to assist in developing a coordinated representation of the Hungarian position and interests in foreign media and toward decision makers,” according to government documents.

Among the groups represented on the roster of attendees at the council’s first meetings were US organizations that have played roles in the influence network.

The leader of one group that participated in the council, Maximilian Teleki, has been active for years in Democratic politics. He spearheaded an informal Hungarian Americans for Biden effort, donated $1,715 to the campaign and served on its volunteer foreign policy group on Europe.

In August 2020, though, Brian McKeon, who was serving as a foreign policy adviser to the Biden campaign and is now a top official in the State Department, informed Teleki that the campaign had “received several reports and expressions of concern about your having connections” to Orban’s government and political party, Fidesz, according to e-mails obtained by The New York Times.

McKeon wrote that the campaign was “not in a position to determine the veracity of these reports” but added “we think it best, for the good of the campaign, that you step back from your participation” in the foreign policy advisory network, which included hundreds of volunteers.

At the time, Biden’s campaign was taking precautions to avoid comparisons to 2016, when Russia interfered to try to help Trump in the election.

To finance some of the efforts in the United States, Orban’s government authorized the creation and funding of a nonprofit group in 2012 that would come to be known as the Hungary Foundation.

It has donated over $5.2 million through the end of last year to think tanks, conservative groups, colleges, and Hungarian American organizations — including $1.3 million to groups previously led by Teleki and Koszorus — to fund conferences, fellowships, and cultural programs.

Smith Lacey, a Hungarian citizen whose father is a prominent government official there, attended one of a series of meetings about Central Europe at the State Department that a Trump appointee held with representatives of groups focused on the region. And she appeared at exclusive gatherings with US officials overseeing Central Europe organized by recipients of foundation grants, including the Atlantic Council and the Center for European Policy Analysis, each of which had received more than $200,000 from the Hungary Foundation.

At a panel hosted by the Atlantic Council in 2019, Smith Lacey pushed back against claims that democratic governance was eroding in Hungary and accused the United States and other Western countries of hypocrisy, asserting that they treated immigrants, Jews, and Christians poorly. She linked Orban’s agenda to the American nationalism preached by Trump.

Smith Lacey said her attendance at the State Department meeting was unrelated to her role with the foundation and that the foundation grants did not support the Atlantic Council conference.

Since May 2012, Orban’s government has paid more than $4.5 million to lobbyists.

His office paid $83,000 in 2013 and 2014 to a well-connected Washington lobbying firm that had partnered with a consulting firm managed by a former Cabinet minister in his government who was serving as the chief executive of the Hungary Foundation.

In late 2014, Orban’s office hired Connie Mack IV, a Republican from Florida who had served in Congress until 2013.

Over the next few years, Orban’s government paid $3.4 million to firms run by Mack, including one that partnered with an Orban-backed Hungarian think tank.

Mack helped win support for withdrawing the State Department media grant that Orban’s allies had opposed.

After Mack’s contract ended, the Hungarian government signed a deal with Policy Impact Strategic Communications, a firm run by William Nixon, a veteran Republican lobbyist, that was paid $265,000 to provide lobbying and public relations assistance in 2018 and 2019. It had previously helped form a group called the Hungarian American Institute that arranged a visit by Hungarian legislators to Washington.

The father of Carlson, the Fox News host, is on the boards of Policy Impact and the Hungarian American Institute. The elder Carlson does not appear to have been involved in his son’s coverage of Orban’s government.

Pence lauded Orban’s social agenda during his speech but urged a tough stance against China, an uncomfortable issue given Orban’s increasing alignment with Beijing. His appearance came at a conference hosted by Hungary’s minister for families.

The minister was among the Hungarians who met in Washington with officials from the American Conservative Union as the group considered an installment of its CPAC in partnership with the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights, another organization linked to the Hungarian government.

“It certainly seems like the government wants to partner with us,” said Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union.