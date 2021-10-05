A trailer for the “Game of Thrones” spinoff series hit the internet Tuesday as anticipation grows for the big-budget prequel coming to HBO in 2022.
The upcoming series “House of the Dragon” tells the story of House Targaryen 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” which audiences pored over for eight seasons. The teaser was revealed at the end of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max European launch event early Tuesday.
The teaser features the series’ familiar torch-lit frames with brooding and ominous music and voiceovers. “Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood,” actor Matt Smith, who stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen, intones over the slowly intensifying background music. “Dreams didn’t make us kings ... dragons did.”
As a teaser, it’s fairly impressionistic. We see a distant line of candle-bearers before what looks to be the fanged maw of a dragon. The familiar golden brooch worn by the hand of the king. Armored riders jousting on horseback. The silhouette of the Iron Throne. And the faces of many characters that, at this point, we’ve yet to encounter.
The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” and was co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, with executive producer and showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, whose directing credits include six “Game of Thrones” episodes, according to HBO. The series stars Smith, as well as Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.
