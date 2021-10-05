A trailer for the “Game of Thrones” spinoff series hit the internet Tuesday as anticipation grows for the big-budget prequel coming to HBO in 2022.

The upcoming series “House of the Dragon” tells the story of House Targaryen 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” which audiences pored over for eight seasons. The teaser was revealed at the end of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max European launch event early Tuesday.

The teaser features the series’ familiar torch-lit frames with brooding and ominous music and voiceovers. “Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood,” actor Matt Smith, who stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen, intones over the slowly intensifying background music. “Dreams didn’t make us kings ... dragons did.”