Before Tuesday’s appearance, Haugen had already sent detailed complaints about Facebook’s conduct to the Securities and Exchange Commission, leaked internal documents to the Wall Street Journal, and appeared on CBS’s 60 Minutes . But she offered her most detailed public critique of Facebook at Tuesday’s hearing.

Haugen, who was a product manager on Facebook’s civil integrity team, told members of the Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection subcommittee that the company’s policies “harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy.”

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen went to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to testify before Congress about the problems she witnessed while working at the social media giant.

Here are five things we learned:

1. Facebook rarely discloses the findings of its research teams and keeps a tight grip on how its algorithms work to filter and rank posts, Haugen said. That’s why she decided to leak some of the research to the Wall Street Journal, such as a report showing Instagram made some girls feel worse about their body image.

“During my time at Facebook, I came to realize a devastating truth: almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook,” she told the subcommittee. “The company intentionally hides vital information from the public, from the US government, and from governments around the world.”

2. Facebook has created a “counterespionage team” to uncover nations misusing the platform.

Haugen said when she joined the team after her civil integrity team was disbanded, she focused on uncovering Chinese spying on members of the Uyghurs, a persecuted ethnic minority group. The team was also tasked with tracking Iranian espionage efforts. “I have strong national security concerns about how Facebook operates today,” Haugen told lawmakers.

3. While calling for Congressional action to rein in Facebook, Haugen offered detailed advice on directions for new laws.

Congress should establish a new agency to regulate the company and require greater transparency by forcing Facebook to disclose its internal research, she said.

Facebook should also lose the protection from lawsuits it and most other online services received in Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, she said. The law says online services generally can’t be held liable for what their users post.

Haugen also recommended banning some of the company’s more insidious practices, like allowing users to share links to articles they haven’t read. And she wants every user’s timeline to show items in the order they were posted, dumping the secret algorithm that she said favors dissemination of incendiary and false information.

Such changes “are not going to make Facebook an unprofitable company, it just won’t be a ludicrously profitable company like it is today,” she said.

4. But Haugen declined to endorse one remedy that some lawmakers favor: forcing Facebook to sell the Instagram and WhatsApp services it acquired in the past. Haugen said she is “actually against the breaking up of Facebook.” The services would “continue to be dangerous even if they’re broken up,” she said.

5. The testimony could prompt Congress finally to move forward with some of the many legislative proposals it is considering, according to Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

“I think the time has come for action, and I think you are the catalyst for that action,” Klobuchar, who has proposed multiple new laws to regulate Facebook, said at the hearing.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.