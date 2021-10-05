fb-pixel Skip to main content

Now that booster shots are available, we’d like to hear how it’s going.

If you received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago, you can get a booster if you are:

  • age 65 or older
  • age 18 to 54 with underlying health conditions
  • work in a job with a high risk of exposure to COVID-19

People can make appointments with pharmacies, certain health-care sites, and pop-up mobile clinics. You can find out what’s available at: https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/

Tell us about your experience getting a booster shot.

