Now that booster shots are available, we’d like to hear how it’s going.
If you received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago, you can get a booster if you are:
- age 65 or older
- age 18 to 54 with underlying health conditions
- work in a job with a high risk of exposure to COVID-19
People can make appointments with pharmacies, certain health-care sites, and pop-up mobile clinics. You can find out what’s available at: https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/
Tell us about your experience getting a booster shot.
Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer.