NEW YORK (AP) — Northwell Health, New York state’s largest health care provider, announced that 1,400 employees have been terminated for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The terminations represent less than 2 percent of the total workforce of Northwell, which runs 23 hospitals and more than 700 outpatient facilities across the state.

“Northwell believes that having a fully vaccinated workforce is an important measure in our duty to protect the health and safety of our staff, our patients and the communities we serve,” company officials said in a statement Monday.