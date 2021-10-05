Luigi’s went out, and restaurateur Joe Cassinelli moved in with Posto, a branch of his popular Davis Square Italian restaurant, known for Neapolitan pizza. It launched in late 2019 and did a brisk pre-pandemic business, but locals were also confused, he says. They missed Luigi’s. They expected fat portions of spaghetti with a complimentary salad and bottomless bread.

Years ago, Bedford’s hottest culinary destination was Luigi’s — the kind of place where this writer could get a slab of chicken parmesan and a crisp iceberg salad for under $10 after shopping next door at Marshalls with her mother.

“People were comparing Posto to Luigi’s and not understanding the difference. They’d go next door to Whole Foods and spend $300 on a half-empty cart but also look for $9.99 chicken parm with soup and dessert, and that’s not what we’re about. There is no bone in my body that wants to do that type of red-sauce American restaurant. It’s not in my DNA.” he says.

Then, Margarita’s Mexican restaurant closed a few miles away. Cassinelli saw a chance to replace Posto with The Painted Burro, his Somerville Mexican restaurant. (There’s a third branch in Waltham, also formerly a Posto.)

And thus, The Painted Burro Bedford opened three weeks ago.

“This isn’t Acapulco’s or Margaritas Tex-Mex,” he promises.

Shrimp Al Ajillo with garlic mezcal chipotle butter, tres quesos, and stone ground corn grits at The Painted Burro in Bedford. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Instead, The Painted Burro walks a fine line between comforting and creative. If you’re feeling frisky, you can choose from an array of tacos on sturdy corn tortillas: BLT, made with pork belly; spicy grilled shrimp with mango and habanero salsa and a veritable quilt of pickled onions; or fried chicken with lime ranch dressing ($7 each, give or take). Fillings are generous.

My sons got a flour kids’ quesadilla ($6) filled with juicy pork and a side of guacamole, which was fresh and chunky (add pork belly to chunk it up further).

Pork carnitas enchiladas with mole ($22) is divisive: There’s plenty of mole, but it carries the bitter sweetness of red wine, not the chocolate nuttiness common in some versions. My husband loved it; I wanted it thicker and richer. Brussels sprouts ($12) avoid their commonly mushy fate: They’re crispy at the edges, with plenty of crumbled bacon and a refreshing splash of orange-cholula vinaigrette.

Nachos De La Casa with house chorizo, tres quesos, pork charro beans, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, and baja and chipotle mayo over tortilla chips at The Painted Burro in Bedford. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Cassinelli says the chimichanga, stuffed with chicken tinga and saffron rice, is his best-seller — and he’s not kidding. It was out of stock when I tried to order. Corn chips are made locally by Mi Tierra in Springfield; salsa is of the smooth, moderately picante variety. Overall, it’s a higher-end deviation from chain Mexican restaurants in the region — and there’s absolutely no chance you’ll confuse this place with Luigi’s.

The Painted Burro, 158 Great Road, Bedford, 781-271-9011, www.thepaintedburro.com

The Painted Burro in Bedford. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.