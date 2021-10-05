Years ago, Bedford’s hottest culinary destination was Luigi’s — the kind of place where this writer could get a slab of chicken parmesan and a crisp iceberg salad for under $10 after shopping next door at Marshalls with her mother.
Luigi’s went out, and restaurateur Joe Cassinelli moved in with Posto, a branch of his popular Davis Square Italian restaurant, known for Neapolitan pizza. It launched in late 2019 and did a brisk pre-pandemic business, but locals were also confused, he says. They missed Luigi’s. They expected fat portions of spaghetti with a complimentary salad and bottomless bread.
“People were comparing Posto to Luigi’s and not understanding the difference. They’d go next door to Whole Foods and spend $300 on a half-empty cart but also look for $9.99 chicken parm with soup and dessert, and that’s not what we’re about. There is no bone in my body that wants to do that type of red-sauce American restaurant. It’s not in my DNA.” he says.
Then, Margarita’s Mexican restaurant closed a few miles away. Cassinelli saw a chance to replace Posto with The Painted Burro, his Somerville Mexican restaurant. (There’s a third branch in Waltham, also formerly a Posto.)
And thus, The Painted Burro Bedford opened three weeks ago.
“This isn’t Acapulco’s or Margaritas Tex-Mex,” he promises.
Instead, The Painted Burro walks a fine line between comforting and creative. If you’re feeling frisky, you can choose from an array of tacos on sturdy corn tortillas: BLT, made with pork belly; spicy grilled shrimp with mango and habanero salsa and a veritable quilt of pickled onions; or fried chicken with lime ranch dressing ($7 each, give or take). Fillings are generous.
My sons got a flour kids’ quesadilla ($6) filled with juicy pork and a side of guacamole, which was fresh and chunky (add pork belly to chunk it up further).
Pork carnitas enchiladas with mole ($22) is divisive: There’s plenty of mole, but it carries the bitter sweetness of red wine, not the chocolate nuttiness common in some versions. My husband loved it; I wanted it thicker and richer. Brussels sprouts ($12) avoid their commonly mushy fate: They’re crispy at the edges, with plenty of crumbled bacon and a refreshing splash of orange-cholula vinaigrette.
Cassinelli says the chimichanga, stuffed with chicken tinga and saffron rice, is his best-seller — and he’s not kidding. It was out of stock when I tried to order. Corn chips are made locally by Mi Tierra in Springfield; salsa is of the smooth, moderately picante variety. Overall, it’s a higher-end deviation from chain Mexican restaurants in the region — and there’s absolutely no chance you’ll confuse this place with Luigi’s.
The Painted Burro, 158 Great Road, Bedford, 781-271-9011, www.thepaintedburro.com
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.